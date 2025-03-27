scriptBihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 Opens: 15,000 Posts, Reservations for Women, Third Gender | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 Opens: 15,000 Posts, Reservations for Women, Third Gender

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for 15,000 Home Guard positions has been announced in Bihar. The application process will begin today, 27 March.

PatnaMar 27, 2025 / 02:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Home Guard
Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for 15,000 Home Guard positions has been announced in Bihar. The application process will commence today, 27 March, and candidates can apply until 16 April. The official website for applications is onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in

Applications for Only One District

The Bihar Police Department has issued specific guidelines for this recruitment. Applicants can apply only for vacancies in their own district. Applications from candidates outside their district will not be accepted. Applications from those applying for more than one district will also be rejected.

District-wise Vacancy Details

Patna- 1479
Nalanda- 812
Bhojpur- 511
Rohtas – 559
Buxar- 312
Kaimur/Bhabhua- 241
Gaya- 909
Nawada- 361
Jehanabad- 317
Arwal- 0
Aurangabad- 217
Muzaffarpur- 296
Sitamarhi- 439
Sheohar- 78
Chhapra- 690
Siwan – 231
Gopalganj- 395
Motihari- 474
Bettiah- 311
Bagaha- 0
Darbhanga- 741
Samastipur- 731
Madhubani- 607
Purnia- 280
Katihar – 484
Araria – 122
Kishanganj- 280
Saharsa – 74
Supaul – 144
Madhepura- 193
Bhagalpur- 666
Banka- 294
Naugachhia- 0
Munger- 171
Jamui- 257
Lakhisarai- 123
Sheikhpura- 192
Khagaria- 111
Begusarai – 422

Reserved Seats by Category

The department has reserved 35 percent of the seats for women. Seats are reserved for unreserved women, economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes, and women from Backward Classes. Additionally, provisions for reservation are in place for dependents of freedom fighters. The transgender community will also have opportunities and reservation benefits in this recruitment.
Read also- Admit cards for the Sainik School entrance exam on 5 April have been released; here’s how to download them

A total of 5094 seats are reserved for women. 6006 positions are for the unreserved category, 1495 for EWS, 2399 for SC, 159 for ST, 2694 for Extremely Backward Classes, and 1800 for Backward Classes.

Selection Process (Bihar Home Guard Vacancy Selection Process)

Bihar Home Guard recruitment will not involve a written examination. Selection will be based on a physical test. The merit list will be prepared based on the scores obtained in the physical test. The physical fitness/efficiency test for Bihar Home Guard recruitment will be of 15 marks. The merit list will be based on performance in this test. First, biometric registration and verification of candidates will take place, followed by a race. Men will have to run 1600 meters in 6 minutes, and women will have to run 800 meters in 5 minutes. Document verification will be conducted for candidates who pass the physical test. The final stage will be a medical test. The selection of Home Guards will be done by the District Home Guard Selection Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit

Candidates who have passed their 12th standard can apply for this recruitment. Educational qualifications must be obtained by 1 January 2025. The minimum age limit for all categories is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age will be calculated from 1 January 2025.

Physical Test Eligibility

Height

Men – 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm)

For men from Purnia and Kosi division districts (Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm)
Women- 153 cm (for all categories of women)

Chest Width

Men – 31 inches (79 cm) un-expanded

For men from Purnia and Kosi division districts (Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 30 inches (76 cm)
Read also- Railways has announced recruitment for 9970 Assistant Loco Pilots; see the details here

No Second Chance for Latecomers

Candidates who do not appear for the physical test on the scheduled date and time will not be given a second chance. This rule applies to everyone. Therefore, ensure you arrive on time for the physical test.

Required Documents

Required documents for this recruitment:

– Photograph
– Signature
– Permanent residence certificate
– Matriculation or equivalent certificate for date of birth
– Intermediate or equivalent examination pass certificate

Application Fee

The examination fee must be submitted along with the online application. The application fee for unreserved, economically weaker sections, backward classes, transgender, and extremely backward classes is ₹200. The fee for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and women is ₹100.

