Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025 Opens: 15,000 Posts, Reservations for Women, Third Gender

Applications for Only One District The Bihar Police Department has issued specific guidelines for this recruitment. Applicants can apply only for vacancies in their own district. Applications from candidates outside their district will not be accepted. Applications from those applying for more than one district will also be rejected.

District-wise Vacancy Details Patna- 1479

Nalanda- 812

Bhojpur- 511

Rohtas – 559

Buxar- 312

Kaimur/Bhabhua- 241

Gaya- 909

Nawada- 361

Jehanabad- 317

Arwal- 0

Aurangabad- 217

Muzaffarpur- 296

Sitamarhi- 439

Sheohar- 78

Chhapra- 690

Siwan – 231

Gopalganj- 395

Motihari- 474

Bettiah- 311

Bagaha- 0

Darbhanga- 741

Samastipur- 731

Madhubani- 607

Purnia- 280

Katihar – 484

Araria – 122

Kishanganj- 280

Saharsa – 74

Supaul – 144

Madhepura- 193

Bhagalpur- 666

Banka- 294

Naugachhia- 0

Munger- 171

Jamui- 257

Lakhisarai- 123

Sheikhpura- 192

Khagaria- 111

Begusarai – 422

Reserved Seats by Category The department has reserved 35 percent of the seats for women. Seats are reserved for unreserved women, economically weaker sections, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes, and women from Backward Classes. Additionally, provisions for reservation are in place for dependents of freedom fighters. The transgender community will also have opportunities and reservation benefits in this recruitment.

A total of 5094 seats are reserved for women. 6006 positions are for the unreserved category, 1495 for EWS, 2399 for SC, 159 for ST, 2694 for Extremely Backward Classes, and 1800 for Backward Classes.

Selection Process (Bihar Home Guard Vacancy Selection Process) Bihar Home Guard recruitment will not involve a written examination. Selection will be based on a physical test. The merit list will be prepared based on the scores obtained in the physical test. The physical fitness/efficiency test for Bihar Home Guard recruitment will be of 15 marks. The merit list will be based on performance in this test. First, biometric registration and verification of candidates will take place, followed by a race. Men will have to run 1600 meters in 6 minutes, and women will have to run 800 meters in 5 minutes. Document verification will be conducted for candidates who pass the physical test. The final stage will be a medical test. The selection of Home Guards will be done by the District Home Guard Selection Committee constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.

Educational Qualifications and Age Limit Candidates who have passed their 12th standard can apply for this recruitment. Educational qualifications must be obtained by 1 January 2025. The minimum age limit for all categories is 19 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years. Age will be calculated from 1 January 2025.

Physical Test Eligibility Height Men – 5 feet 4 inches (162.56 cm) For men from Purnia and Kosi division districts (Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 5 feet 2 inches (157.5 cm)

Women- 153 cm (for all categories of women) Chest Width Men – 31 inches (79 cm) un-expanded For men from Purnia and Kosi division districts (Purnia, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura districts) – 30 inches (76 cm)

No Second Chance for Latecomers Candidates who do not appear for the physical test on the scheduled date and time will not be given a second chance. This rule applies to everyone. Therefore, ensure you arrive on time for the physical test.