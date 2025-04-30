BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

Educational Qualification For this post, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with at least one subject from Animal Husbandry and Animal Pathology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology; or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent. Applicants must be between 21 and 37 years of age. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved candidates.

Selection Process Selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, interview, and physical efficiency test. In addition to the written exam, there will be a physical test. Men will have to walk 25 kilometres in 4 hours. Candidates taking longer will be disqualified. Women will have to walk 14 kilometres; candidates exceeding the time limit will be disqualified. For more information on this recruitment, visit the official website: Selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, interview, and physical efficiency test. In addition to the written exam, there will be a physical test. Men will have to walk 25 kilometres in 4 hours. Candidates taking longer will be disqualified. Women will have to walk 14 kilometres; candidates exceeding the time limit will be disqualified. For more information on this recruitment, visit the official website: https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in/