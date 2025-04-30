scriptBPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details | Latest News | Patrika News
BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment Notification: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced recruitment for vacant posts of Range Officers in the forest department.

Apr 30, 2025 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment Notification: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced recruitment for vacant posts of Range Officers in the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department of the Bihar government. The application process for this recruitment will begin on 1 May 2025, with the last date for applying being 1 June 2025.

Educational Qualification

For this post, candidates must possess a Bachelor’s degree with at least one subject from Animal Husbandry and Animal Pathology, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, and Zoology; or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry, or Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent. Applicants must be between 21 and 37 years of age. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved candidates.

Selection Process

Selection for this recruitment will be based on a written examination, interview, and physical efficiency test. In addition to the written exam, there will be a physical test. Men will have to walk 25 kilometres in 4 hours. Candidates taking longer will be disqualified. Women will have to walk 14 kilometres; candidates exceeding the time limit will be disqualified. For more information on this recruitment, visit the official website: https://bpssc.bihar.gov.in/.

Recruitment for Sub-Inspector Posts

Some time ago, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) announced recruitment for Sub-Inspector (Sub Inspector) posts in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department. The examination for this recruitment will be held on 18 May 2025. Admit cards will be released on 3 May. The SI recruitment exam will be in two stages: preliminary and main examination. The last date to apply for this recruitment was 27 March 2025.

