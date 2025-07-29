CG Job: 100 Direct Recruitment for Special Educators; Good News for Youth

CG Job: Good news for young people looking for jobs. Direct recruitment of regular special educators has been approved in Chhattisgarh. The application process will begin soon after the notification is released. This is a golden opportunity for unemployed youth to find employment.
For the first time in the state, the School Education Department will conduct direct recruitment of regular special educators for students with disabilities. A total of 100 positions will be filled under this initiative, which will promote inclusive education. According to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, 50 positions are reserved for primary schools, 30 for upper primary schools, and 20 for higher secondary schools, with some reserved for students with dual disabilities.
A brief advertisement has been released on the School Education Department's official website eduportal.cg.nic.in. Detailed advertisement and online application process information will also be made available on the website shortly. Only those candidates who have obtained a B.Ed./D.Ed. (Special Education) degree from an institute recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi, and whose registration is with the Rehabilitation Council, will be eligible for this recruitment process.