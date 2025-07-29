29 July 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Jobs

CG Job: 100 Direct Recruitment for Special Educators; Good News for Youth

Good news for the youth of Chhattisgarh! The way is clear for the direct recruitment of regular special educators. The application process is expected to begin soon…

Raipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 29, 2025

CG Job, Teacher Jobs
Direct recruitment for 100 posts of special educators (File Photo – Patrika)

CG Job: Good news for young people looking for jobs. Direct recruitment of regular special educators has been approved in Chhattisgarh. The application process will begin soon after the notification is released. This is a golden opportunity for unemployed youth to find employment.

CG Job: Direct Recruitment for 100 Posts

For the first time in the state, the School Education Department will conduct direct recruitment of regular special educators for students with disabilities. A total of 100 positions will be filled under this initiative, which will promote inclusive education. According to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction, 50 positions are reserved for primary schools, 30 for upper primary schools, and 20 for higher secondary schools, with some reserved for students with dual disabilities.

Applications to Begin Soon

A brief advertisement has been released on the School Education Department's official website eduportal.cg.nic.in. Detailed advertisement and online application process information will also be made available on the website shortly. Only those candidates who have obtained a B.Ed./D.Ed. (Special Education) degree from an institute recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi, and whose registration is with the Rehabilitation Council, will be eligible for this recruitment process.

Share the news:

Published on:

29 Jul 2025 02:24 pm

English News / Education News / Jobs / CG Job: 100 Direct Recruitment for Special Educators; Good News for Youth
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.