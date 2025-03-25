scriptCG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Big news for the youth of Chhattisgarh! A golden opportunity awaits those dreaming of becoming government school teachers. The state has announced a special recruitment drive for teachers.

RaipurMar 25, 2025 / 09:07 am

Patrika Desk

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025
CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Youth aspiring to become teachers have received great news. The School Education Department has approved recruitment for special educator positions. The Directorate of Public Instruction has also issued a notification in this regard. It states that recruitment will be conducted for 100 out of the 884 sanctioned posts in the state. Notably, the Supreme Court had directed recruitment for special educators in schools across the state. This recruitment is now being carried out as per the order.

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Notification Not Yet Released

The notification for special educator recruitment has not yet been released. After approval for 100 posts, the School Education Department has issued recruitment orders. The notification will be released soon, containing details including application dates. Following the order, the notification is likely to be released next month.
CG Teacher Vacancy 2025

Eligibility Criteria

For special educator recruitment, candidates must possess a degree from the Rehabilitation Council of India. Only eligible and interested candidates can apply for this position. For Primary Teacher, an RCI-recognized D.Ed. Special Education or equivalent course, along with registration, is mandatory. For Upper Primary Teacher, an RCI-recognized B.Ed. Special Education or equivalent course, along with registration, is mandatory.
For Secondary Teacher applicants, a Master’s degree (English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Sociology or Music) with 50% marks from a recognized university and B.Ed. Special Education or an equivalent course are mandatory.

Age Limit

The minimum age for the special educator position is 21 years and the maximum age is 35 years. However, relaxation may be given based on reservation. Details regarding relaxation for different categories will be clarified after the notification is released.

News / Education News / Jobs / CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

National News

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

in 4 hours

Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

National News

Forensic Expert Claims IED on NH 63 Planted 10 Years Ago

in 5 hours

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

Crime

Forest Guard Exam Paper Leak: Constable, Railway Assistant Station Master Arrested

in 4 hours

Ashutosh Sharma dedicates Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan after last-ball win

Sports

Ashutosh Sharma dedicates Player of the Match award to Shikhar Dhawan after last-ball win

in 4 hours

Latest Jobs

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April

Jobs

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April

3 days ago

BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

Jobs

BHU Recruitment 2025: 199 Junior Clerk Posts Open

5 days ago

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Two Major Changes Announced

Jobs

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment: Two Major Changes Announced

2 weeks ago

Indian Railways Cancels All Pending Group C Recruitments

Education News

Indian Railways Cancels All Pending Group C Recruitments

3 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced

जॉब्स

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced

in 4 hours

CUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March

शिक्षा

CUET UG 2025 Application Deadline Extended to 24 March

20 hours ago

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April

जॉब्स

Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: 15,000 Posts Open, Apply by April

3 days ago

Karnataka Bandh: Schools and Colleges to Remain Open

समाचार

Karnataka Bandh: Schools and Colleges to Remain Open

3 days ago

RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

शिक्षा

RSMSSB 4th Grade Recruitment: Syllabus and Exam Pattern

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.