CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced
CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Big news for the youth of Chhattisgarh! A golden opportunity awaits those dreaming of becoming government school teachers. The state has announced a special recruitment drive for teachers.
CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Youth aspiring to become teachers have received great news. The School Education Department has approved recruitment for special educator positions. The Directorate of Public Instruction has also issued a notification in this regard. It states that recruitment will be conducted for 100 out of the 884 sanctioned posts in the state. Notably, the Supreme Court had directed recruitment for special educators in schools across the state. This recruitment is now being carried out as per the order.
CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Notification Not Yet Released
The notification for special educator recruitment has not yet been released. After approval for 100 posts, the School Education Department has issued recruitment orders. The notification will be released soon, containing details including application dates. Following the order, the notification is likely to be released next month.
Eligibility Criteria
For special educator recruitment, candidates must possess a degree from the Rehabilitation Council of India. Only eligible and interested candidates can apply for this position. For Primary Teacher, an RCI-recognized D.Ed. Special Education or equivalent course, along with registration, is mandatory. For Upper Primary Teacher, an RCI-recognized B.Ed. Special Education or equivalent course, along with registration, is mandatory.
For Secondary Teacher applicants, a Master’s degree (English, Hindi, History, Political Science, Sociology or Music) with 50% marks from a recognized university and B.Ed. Special Education or an equivalent course are mandatory.
Age Limit
The minimum age for the special educator position is 21 years and the maximum age is 35 years. However, relaxation may be given based on reservation. Details regarding relaxation for different categories will be clarified after the notification is released.