CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: 100 Special Education Teacher Posts Announced

CG Teacher Vacancy 2025: Notification Not Yet Released The notification for special educator recruitment has not yet been released. After approval for 100 posts, the School Education Department has issued recruitment orders. The notification will be released soon, containing details including application dates. Following the order, the notification is likely to be released next month.

Eligibility Criteria For special educator recruitment, candidates must possess a degree from the Rehabilitation Council of India. Only eligible and interested candidates can apply for this position. For Primary Teacher, an RCI-recognized D.Ed. Special Education or equivalent course, along with registration, is mandatory. For Upper Primary Teacher, an RCI-recognized B.Ed. Special Education or equivalent course, along with registration, is mandatory.