Professor Recruitment: Direct Hiring Begins in Colleges, Submit Documents by This Deadline

50 more applicants submitted their documents. A format was set for the documents, in which the API numbers were added, and the applicants submitted their documents. Along with this, the applicants also submitted an affidavit confirming the accuracy of all the information.

The document verification process for professor recruitment is underway for 13 subjects. A total of 86 posts are vacant in these subjects, including English, Microbiology, Public Administration, Ancient Indian History, Biotechnology, Military Science, Astrology, Philosophy, Anthropology, History, Sanskrit, and Home Science. Out of 255 applicants, 255 have been called for the document verification process. The date for the document verification process for the remaining 17 subjects has not been announced yet.

The meaning of API (Academic Performance Indicator) is that the eligible candidates for the professor post add their API numbers. This includes the publication of their research papers and all their seniority achievements, which are added according to the UGC Teaching Guidelines. However, the officials did not pay attention to these things, and a dispute arose, which led to a delay in the document verification process on the first day, and only one document could be verified.