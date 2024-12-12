scriptProfessor Recruitment: Direct Hiring Begins in Colleges, Submit Documents by This Deadline | Professor Recruitment: Direct Hiring Begins in Colleges, Submit Documents by This Deadline | Latest News | Patrika News
Professor Recruitment: Direct Hiring Begins in Colleges, Submit Documents by This Deadline

Professor Recruitment: A format has been set for the documents, in which the API numbers have been added, and the applicants have submitted their documents

RaipurDec 12, 2024 / 03:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Professor Recruitment
Professor Recruitment: Under the Higher Education Department, the document verification process for 86 posts of professors in 13 subjects started on December 10, but on the first day, there was a dispute over the API (Academic Performance Indicator) numbers, and only one document could be verified. However, on the second day, the officials formed three panels to improve the document verification.
50 more applicants submitted their documents. A format was set for the documents, in which the API numbers were added, and the applicants submitted their documents. Along with this, the applicants also submitted an affidavit confirming the accuracy of all the information.
The document verification process for professor recruitment is underway for 13 subjects. A total of 86 posts are vacant in these subjects, including English, Microbiology, Public Administration, Ancient Indian History, Biotechnology, Military Science, Astrology, Philosophy, Anthropology, History, Sanskrit, and Home Science. Out of 255 applicants, 255 have been called for the document verification process. The date for the document verification process for the remaining 17 subjects has not been announced yet.
The meaning of API (Academic Performance Indicator) is that the eligible candidates for the professor post add their API numbers. This includes the publication of their research papers and all their seniority achievements, which are added according to the UGC Teaching Guidelines. However, the officials did not pay attention to these things, and a dispute arose, which led to a delay in the document verification process on the first day, and only one document could be verified.

1500 Applications Received for 595 Posts

There are over 300 colleges affiliated with higher education in Chhattisgarh, and there are more than 600 vacant posts of professors. The recruitment process for 595 posts started in 2021, but it has not been completed yet. Initially, there were many disputes, which led to the process being stalled. Now, the recruitment process has started again, and applications have been invited. More than 1500 applications have been received, including 348 government assistant professors. The document verification process started on December 10 and will continue until December 17 for 86 posts.

