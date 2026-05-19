Chhattisgarh Accident: Five People Killed in Road Accidents

Five people have lost their lives in separate, tragic road accidents at different locations across Chhattisgarh. Excessive speed and reckless driving are considered the primary causes. Following the incidents, scenes of panic unfolded at the sites, and police have registered cases and commenced investigations. Three of the accidents occurred in the Korba district. A wave of grief has swept through the families of the deceased. Police have initiated inquiries into all the cases, and growing concern is spreading amongst the public over the continuing spate of road accidents.