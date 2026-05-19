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Korba

Chhattisgarh Accident: Five People Killed in Road Accidents

Five killed in separate road accidents in Chhattisgarh's Korba district due to speeding; auto overturns on picnic return.

2 min read

Korba

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Patrika Desk

May 19, 2026

Chhattisgarh Accident

Five people killed in a road accident in Chhattisgarh (Photo: AI)

Five people have lost their lives in separate, tragic road accidents at different locations across Chhattisgarh. Excessive speed and reckless driving are considered the primary causes. Following the incidents, scenes of panic unfolded at the sites, and police have registered cases and commenced investigations. Three of the accidents occurred in the Korba district. A wave of grief has swept through the families of the deceased. Police have initiated inquiries into all the cases, and growing concern is spreading amongst the public over the continuing spate of road accidents.

First Incident: Two Villagers Killed

The first incident took place in the Banki Mongra police station area, on the Jawali–Chakabura road. Two villagers lost their lives in the collision. The deceased have been identified as Prakash, a resident of Arda, and Bablu, a resident of Chakabura. Both were travelling on a motorbike when an unidentified speeding vehicle struck them, killing them on the spot. In the aftermath, enraged locals — alleging that high-speed vehicles involved in illegal sand transportation were to blame — blocked the road until 12:30 in the morning. Police intervened and persuaded the crowd to disperse.

Second Incident: Two Young Men Killed

The second incident occurred in the Ajagarbahaar area, under the jurisdiction of Balco police station. The deceased have been identified as Sonu Yadav and Satyam Yadav, both residents of Kharmora in the Civil Lines police station area. Ten young men from Kharmora were returning by auto-rickshaw on Monday evening after a picnic, when the vehicle overturned at high speed, killing both of them. Locals in the vicinity helped transport the injured to hospital for treatment.

Third Incident: Woman Labourer Killed

The third incident took place at Prem Enterprises Fly Ash Brick Factory in Godhi, under the Civil Lines police station area. The victim was a woman labourer employed at the factory. On Monday afternoon, whilst cleaning a machine that was still in operation, a heavy lever fell on her, resulting in her death. Angered family members demanded compensation. Subsequently, in the presence of Rampur MLA Phool Singh Rathia, factory owner Pradeep Agarwal agreed to provide a relief amount of ₹75,000, a fixed deposit of ₹2 lakh, a monthly payment of ₹1,500 until the woman's son turns 18, and employment for him upon reaching adulthood. The family was pacified following this agreement.

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Published on:

19 May 2026 01:09 pm

News / Chhattisgarh / Korba / Chhattisgarh Accident: Five People Killed in Road Accidents

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