National News

46 years later, SC reverses decision, government cannot seize all private property

Supreme Court on Private Property: In a historic decision, it has been said that not all privately owned properties can be considered public property.

New DelhiNov 05, 2024 / 03:21 pm

Patrika Desk

The Supreme Court has given a historic decision today, saying that not all privately owned properties can be considered community resources, which the state can take over for public welfare. The nine-judge constitutional bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has given a verdict on this controversial issue with an 8-1 majority.
Three judgments were written. Chief Justice Chandrachud wrote a judgment for himself and six colleagues, Justice BV Nagarathna wrote a concurrent but separate judgment, and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia dissented.

The bench consisted of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, Justice JB Pardiwala, Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justice SC Sharma, and Justice AG Masih.
This matter is related to Article 31C of the Constitution, which protects laws made by the state to implement the Directive Principles of State Policy – the Constitution provides guidelines for the government to follow while making laws and policies.
Article 31C protects laws that include Article 39B, which provides that the state shall strive to minimize the concentration of wealth and means of production and ensure that the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as to subserve the common good.

No Private Property Can be Considered Public

The Chief Justice commented, “Can the physical resources of the community, as referred to in 39B, include private resources? In principle, the answer is yes, but this court disagrees with Justice Ranganath Reddy’s minority view. We believe that not every resource owned by an individual can be considered a community resource simply because it meets the physical needs of the community.”
He said, “The test for determining whether a resource falls under 39B should be fact-specific and depend on factors such as the nature, characteristics, and impact of the resource on the community, the scarcity of the resource, and the consequences of its concentration in private hands. The public trust doctrine developed by this court can also help identify resources that fall within the ambit of community resources.”

Reversal of 46-Year-Old Decision

In 1977, a seven-judge bench had given a verdict with a 4:3 majority that not all privately owned properties can be considered community resources. However, the minority view held that public and private resources both fall under Article 39B. In her separate judgment, Justice Nagarathna disagreed with the Chief Justice’s comments on Justice Ayyar’s minority view.

