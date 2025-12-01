AI to Alert 30% of People Before HIV Diagnosis, Preventing 5 Million New Infections Annually

The Ruru model of Alliance for Public Health (APH) in Ukraine proved 37% better in case finding. In India, NACO National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) is launching its AI model, which will alert 1 lakh high-risk people by 2026. These tools provide real-time alerts from wearable data and social media, but data privacy must be ensured. Experts believe that AI can prevent 5 million new infections globally each year.