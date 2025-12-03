AI Weakening Kids’ Learning Skills: Majority of Students Now Rely on Instant Answers

Image: Freepik
AI Tools: In the era of the digital revolution in India, children have surpassed teachers in asking questions to AI tools. According to a recent DemandSage report, 86% of students are using AI for their studies in 2025, while only 60% of teachers are adopting it in their daily classes.
This trend is more pronounced among younger children, where instant answers from AI are leading to superficial knowledge rather than deep understanding. This is causing a continuous decline in critical thinking among children. Experts are warning that this is weakening the foundation of concepts. This problem is at its peak in urban areas.
An AIPRM Survey revealed that 68% of urban teachers have not received AI training, yet 44% of children in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore are solving homework with generative AI. This figure is 17% in rural areas, but its trend is rapidly increasing there. As a result, fewer complex questions in subjects like science and English are being asked to teachers.
Psychologists believe that the problem-solving ability of children has decreased by 16.5% due to the instant assistance from AI. A Harvard GSE study suggests that while AI interaction increases vocabulary, critical thinking weakens. Dependency on AI is causing 'cognitive offloading', which will affect IQ in the long run.
This dependency is affecting careers. By 2030, 70% of job skills will change, but children relying on AI will lag in creativity and innovation. According to a Microsoft report, 72% of teachers are concerned that this will increase plagiarism, which will weaken competitiveness in the job market.
In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore, 44% of children are relying more on AI. According to AIPRM data, AI usage is recorded in 21% of suburban schools in these cities. A growth of 38% has also been observed in southern cities like Tiruchirappalli. Consequently, questions on English grammar and science experiments have decreased by 30%.
Stanford research shows that test scores increase by 15% with AI, but the understanding of concepts has decreased by 16.5%. An MIT study measured brain activity, indicating that AI reliance reduces memory retention by 20%. This is negatively impacting IQ as critical thinking is not developing.
According to experts, due to AI dependency, 47% of youth will require upskilling by 2030. The Microsoft 2025 report stated that 72% of teachers are concerned about plagiarism, which will reduce credibility in careers. This will lead to 18% fewer opportunities in innovative jobs, as competition will be affected by the lack of fundamental skills.
