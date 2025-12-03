Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

AI Weakening Kids’ Learning Skills: Majority of Students Now Rely on Instant Answers

AI is proving itself capable of answering every question. However, this is deepening the crisis in children's learning abilities. In metropolitan cities, 44% of children are doing homework with the help of AI. Meanwhile, 86% of students in big cities are studying with the help of AI.

Dec 03, 2025
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 03, 2025

Image: Freepik

AI Tools: In the era of the digital revolution in India, children have surpassed teachers in asking questions to AI tools. According to a recent DemandSage report, 86% of students are using AI for their studies in 2025, while only 60% of teachers are adopting it in their daily classes.

Children Lagging in Concept Learning

This trend is more pronounced among younger children, where instant answers from AI are leading to superficial knowledge rather than deep understanding. This is causing a continuous decline in critical thinking among children. Experts are warning that this is weakening the foundation of concepts. This problem is at its peak in urban areas.

68 Percent of Teachers Have Not Received AI Training

An AIPRM Survey revealed that 68% of urban teachers have not received AI training, yet 44% of children in metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore are solving homework with generative AI. This figure is 17% in rural areas, but its trend is rapidly increasing there. As a result, fewer complex questions in subjects like science and English are being asked to teachers.

AI is Hindering Intellectual Development, Know How?

Psychologists believe that the problem-solving ability of children has decreased by 16.5% due to the instant assistance from AI. A Harvard GSE study suggests that while AI interaction increases vocabulary, critical thinking weakens. Dependency on AI is causing 'cognitive offloading', which will affect IQ in the long run.

Career Crisis Due to Skill Gap

This dependency is affecting careers. By 2030, 70% of job skills will change, but children relying on AI will lag in creativity and innovation. According to a Microsoft report, 72% of teachers are concerned that this will increase plagiarism, which will weaken competitiveness in the job market.

Dependence on AI in Major Cities

In Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bangalore, 44% of children are relying more on AI. According to AIPRM data, AI usage is recorded in 21% of suburban schools in these cities. A growth of 38% has also been observed in southern cities like Tiruchirappalli. Consequently, questions on English grammar and science experiments have decreased by 30%.

Impact on Concepts and IQ

Stanford research shows that test scores increase by 15% with AI, but the understanding of concepts has decreased by 16.5%. An MIT study measured brain activity, indicating that AI reliance reduces memory retention by 20%. This is negatively impacting IQ as critical thinking is not developing.

Youth Need Upskilling

According to experts, due to AI dependency, 47% of youth will require upskilling by 2030. The Microsoft 2025 report stated that 72% of teachers are concerned about plagiarism, which will reduce credibility in careers. This will lead to 18% fewer opportunities in innovative jobs, as competition will be affected by the lack of fundamental skills.

Published on:

03 Dec 2025 01:50 pm

