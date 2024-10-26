scriptBaramulla Terror Attack: 4-Year-Old Daughter Performs Last Rites for Martyred Father | Latest News | Patrika News
Baramulla Terror Attack: 4-Year-Old Daughter Performs Last Rites for Martyred Father

Baramulla Terror Attack: The body of Haryana’s son Jeevan Singh Rathore, who was martyred, was brought to his village in the evening with state honors, where his last rites were performed with full respect.

Chandigarh HaryanaOct 26, 2024 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Baramulla Terror Attack: Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg witnessed a terrorist attack on Thursday night, in which Jawan Jeevan Singh was martyred. The Indian Army informed his family about his martyrdom on Friday morning, which led to a wave of mourning in the village. Jeevan Singh’s body was brought to his village Rohan with state honors, where his last rites were performed with full respect. During the last rites, the eyes of the martyr’s family members and villagers became moist.

High-ranking officials, including a large number of people, paid tribute

The body of martyr Rifleman Jeevan Singh was brought from Gulmarg to the Air Force Centre, from where it was taken to his village Rohan in a military vehicle. During this, a large number of people paid tribute to him on the way and bid him a final farewell. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kalanwali, Kanwardeep Singh, and DSP Arshdeep Singh also paid their respects.

Only brother among four sisters

Jeevan Singh was the only brother among four sisters in his family. His family includes his wife, two young daughters, and his parents. After joining the army in 2016, Jeevan Singh was posted in Rajputana Rifles. His martyrdom has made his family proud but also filled the entire village with grief.

4-year-old daughter gives farewell to martyr father

The last rites of martyr Jeevan Singh Rathore were performed at his village’s cremation ground with state honours, where a large number of people attended his final journey. The martyr’s four-year-old daughter, Ananya, performed her father’s last rites, bringing tears to the eyes of everyone present. His young daughter Bhisha and wife Komal are in deep shock, while his parents are devastated by the untimely loss of their son. The entire village is in mourning, and people are continuously visiting their house to console the family.

CM Saini pays tribute

CM Nayab Saini has paid tribute to Rifleman Jeevan Singh, who was martyred in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg. In his tweet, the CM wrote, “Salutations to the martyrdom of Rifleman Jeevan Singh Ji, who sacrificed his life while performing his duty. The state government stands with the family of the martyr with full sensitivity.”

