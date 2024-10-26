Baramulla Terror Attack: 4-Year-Old Daughter Performs Last Rites for Martyred Father

High-ranking officials, including a large number of people, paid tribute The body of martyr Rifleman Jeevan Singh was brought from Gulmarg to the Air Force Centre, from where it was taken to his village Rohan in a military vehicle. During this, a large number of people paid tribute to him on the way and bid him a final farewell. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Kalanwali, Kanwardeep Singh, and DSP Arshdeep Singh also paid their respects.

Only brother among four sisters Jeevan Singh was the only brother among four sisters in his family. His family includes his wife, two young daughters, and his parents. After joining the army in 2016, Jeevan Singh was posted in Rajputana Rifles. His martyrdom has made his family proud but also filled the entire village with grief.

4-year-old daughter gives farewell to martyr father The last rites of martyr Jeevan Singh Rathore were performed at his village’s cremation ground with state honours, where a large number of people attended his final journey. The martyr’s four-year-old daughter, Ananya, performed her father’s last rites, bringing tears to the eyes of everyone present. His young daughter Bhisha and wife Komal are in deep shock, while his parents are devastated by the untimely loss of their son. The entire village is in mourning, and people are continuously visiting their house to console the family.