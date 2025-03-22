Case Filed Against Shah Rukh Khan in Raipur; Hearing on March 29

On March 11th, Faizan Khan, through his advocate Virat Verma, filed an application in the court of Judicial Magistrate Preeti Kujur. It stated that Shah Rukh Khan is misleading the general public through deceptive advertisements. He alleges that Khan is endorsing advertisements for Vimal Pan Masala, Fair & Handsome, and Rummy. This case involves a legal dispute related to misleading advertisements. Such advertisements under the misleading act impact the general public.

These advertisements, it is claimed, are misguiding the youth and children of the country, leading to an increase in problems like cancer and poverty. He claims that the advertisements broadcast by these companies are not only misleading but also have a serious negative impact on society. These advertisements have been blamed for promoting deadly diseases like cancer and social evils. Taking cognizance of the application, the court has directed the parties to appear on March 29th.

Those Noticed Notices have been issued to film star Shah Rukh Khan, Google India (YouTube India), Amazon India (Prime Video), Netflix India, M/s Emami Limited (Fair & Handsome), ITC Limited (Vimal Pan Masala), and Head Digital Works (A23 Rummy).

Demand for Advertisement Ban Following arguments by the applicant Faizan Khan’s advocate Virat Verma, civil case number 99/2025 was registered. The court has included allegations of defamation, violation of consumer rights, and intellectual property issues in this case. It is noteworthy that Faizan Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after allegedly threatening Shah Rukh Khan. However, during questioning, Faizan told the Mumbai Police that his mobile phone had been stolen, but he could not present concrete evidence, leading to his arrest.