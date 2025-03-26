scriptCBI Raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house raided, aides under probe | CBI raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel&#39;s house raided, aides under probe | Latest News | Patrika News
CBI Raid: Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s house raided, aides under probe

Reports indicate that CBI teams have also reached the homes of his close associates. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

CBI Raid: पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल के घर CBI की रेड, सहयोगियों के घर भी जांच जारी
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at the residences of Bhupesh Baghel, the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. The raids are taking place at his official residence in Raipur and his private residence in Bhilai this morning.
Investigation Continues at Vinod Verma’s Residence

Investigations are also underway at the residence of Vinod Verma, who served as Bhupesh Baghel’s media advisor during his tenure as Chief Minister. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted raids at the residences of former IAS officer Anil Toteja and IPS officer Arif Sheikh.
Team Also Reaches MLA Devendra Yadav’s Residence

In Bhilai, a CBI team also reached the residence of MLA Devendra Yadav. The reason behind the raids has not been officially disclosed by the CBI.
ED Raids Conducted 16 Days Ago

It is noteworthy that sixteen days ago, on March 10th, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at Bhupesh Baghel’s residence in Bhilai. The search lasted approximately 10 hours, commencing around 8 am at his residence in Bhilai-3 Padumanagar. The ED team arrived in four vehicles.
During the raid, machines for counting currency and testing gold were brought to the site. There were reports of stone-pelting on the ED vehicles and clashes between activists and the police.

Bhupesh Baghel’s Tweet
