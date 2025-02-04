scriptChhattisgarh Weather Update: 10-Year Heat Record Broken in First Week of February | Latest News | Patrika News
Chhattisgarh Weather Update: 10-Year Heat Record Broken in First Week of February

Weather Update: The effects of summer heat have begun to be felt in Chhattisgarh as early as February this year. The increased heat has broken a 10-year record.

RaipurFeb 04, 2025 / 11:17 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: Several cities in the state have started experiencing intense heat in the first week of February itself. In the capital, the heat on Monday broke a 10-year record. Such high temperatures have never been recorded on 3 February. The mercury soared to 35.1 degrees Celsius. Even in Dantewada, surrounded by mountains, the sun seemed to be emitting fire. The maximum temperature there reached 36.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

Maximum temperatures mostly 5.8 degrees above normal

However, it is surprising that the state’s hottest area is a hilly region. It is noteworthy that not only Raipur or Dantewada, but most parts of the state have experienced a rise in temperatures. In these areas, the maximum temperature has increased by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no significant change expected in the maximum temperature in the next 24 hours. In Raipur on Monday, the maximum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius above normal. This was even higher than Jagdalpur.

Mercury used to rise in the third or last week of February

An analysis of the maximum temperatures over the past 10 years reveals that such high maximum temperatures have never been recorded in the first week of February. Such temperatures were usually recorded in the third or last week of February. According to meteorological experts, the main reason for the heat is the reduced inflow of cold winds from North India. If this trend continues, there is a possibility of heatwaves in some areas in March.

Weather Update: Maximum temperature in February over the last 10 years

Year Temperature Date

2015 35.8 26

2016 37.1 21

2017 35.7 22

2018 35.7 25, 26

2019 34.8 25
2020 32.5 22

2021 36.2 28

2022 34.4 27

2023 36.2 22, 23

2024 34.4 20

Location Maximum Temperature

Mana 35.0

Bilaspur 33.3

Pendra Road 31.6

Ambikapur 29.7
Jagdalpur 35.4

Durg 34.6

Rajnandgaon 34.8

