Chhattisgarh Weather Update: 10-Year Heat Record Broken in First Week of February

Maximum temperatures mostly 5.8 degrees above normal However, it is surprising that the state’s hottest area is a hilly region. It is noteworthy that not only Raipur or Dantewada, but most parts of the state have experienced a rise in temperatures. In these areas, the maximum temperature has increased by 5 to 6 degrees Celsius above normal. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no significant change expected in the maximum temperature in the next 24 hours. In Raipur on Monday, the maximum temperature was 5.8 degrees Celsius above normal. This was even higher than Jagdalpur.

Mercury used to rise in the third or last week of February An analysis of the maximum temperatures over the past 10 years reveals that such high maximum temperatures have never been recorded in the first week of February. Such temperatures were usually recorded in the third or last week of February. According to meteorological experts, the main reason for the heat is the reduced inflow of cold winds from North India. If this trend continues, there is a possibility of heatwaves in some areas in March.

Weather Update: Maximum temperature in February over the last 10 years Year Temperature Date 2015 35.8 26 2016 37.1 21 2017 35.7 22 2018 35.7 25, 26 2019 34.8 25

2020 32.5 22 2021 36.2 28 2022 34.4 27 2023 36.2 22, 23 2024 34.4 20 Location Maximum Temperature Mana 35.0 Bilaspur 33.3 Pendra Road 31.6 Ambikapur 29.7

Jagdalpur 35.4 Durg 34.6 Rajnandgaon 34.8