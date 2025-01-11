Chhattisgarh: Holiday on 13 January, all government offices, schools, and colleges closed

Holiday: Entitlement to 3 Optional Holidays in 2025 In the dates of general and optional holidays for the year 2025 released by the state government, government employees will be eligible for only 3 optional holidays at their discretion. The annual account closing of banks on April 1st (Monday) is declared a holiday only for banks and treasuries. Currently, Chhattisgarh’s major festival Chherchhera and Mata Shakambhari Jayanti will be celebrated in January. A holiday has been declared for this.

Donation is of Grain, Not Money The Chherchhera festival is celebrated with great pomp and gaiety in Chhattisgarh on the day of Paush Purnima. This year in 2024, the Chherchhera festival will be celebrated tomorrow, January 13th. It is also called Chherchhera Punni or Chherchhera Tihar. It is considered a festival of giving and receiving donations. There is a belief that donating on this day ensures that there is no shortage of wealth and grain in homes. On this day, in Chhattisgarh, children and adults alike go from house to house to receive donations of food grains.

Public Holiday: Public Holidays in Chhattisgarh Mahashivratri: February 26th, Holi: March 14th, Eid-ul-Fitr: March 31st, Annual Bank Account Closing: April 1st, Mahavir Jayanti: April 10th, Good Friday: April 18th, Buddha Purnima: May 12th, Bakrid: June 7th, Independence Day: August 15th, Krishna Janmashtami: August 16th, Eid-e-Milad: September 6th, Dussehra: October 2nd, Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday: October 2nd, Diwali: October 20th, Guru Nanak Jayanti: November 5th, and Christmas: December 25th.

General Holidays Mata Shakambhari Jayanti, Chherchhera: January 13th, Mahashivratri: February 26th, Holi: March 14th, Bhakta Mata Karma Jayanti: March 25th, Eid-ul-Fitr: March 31st, Mahavir Jayanti: April 10th, Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14th, Good Friday: April 18th, Buddha Purnima: May 12th, Eid-ul-Zuha: June 7th, Kabir Jayanti: June 11th, Hareli: July 24th, World Tribal Day & Raksha Bandhan: August 9th, Independence Day: August 15th, Krishna Janmashtami: August 16th, Haritalika Teej: August 26th, Milad un Nabi: September 6th, Dussehra: October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti: October 2nd, Diwali: October 20th, Chhath Puja: October 27th, Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti: November 5th, Guru Ghasidas Jayanti: December 18th, Christmas: December 25th.

Optional Holidays New Year: January 1st, Mata Savitribai Phule Jayanti: January 3rd, Louis Braille’s Birthday: January 4th, Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday: January 6th, Rajim Bhaktin Mata Jayanti: January 7th, World Hindi Day: January 10th, Chherchhera & Mata Shakambhari Jayanti: January 13th, Makar Sankranti-Pongal: January 14th, Hazrat Ali’s Birthday: January 14th, Shaheed Gaindsingh’s Martyrdom Day: January 20th, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: January 23rd. Basant Panchami-Maa Parmeshwari Jayanti: February 3rd, Rajim Mela Magh Purnima, Sant Ravidas Jayanti: February 12th, Shab-e-Barat: February 14th, Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti: February 19th, Holika Dahan: March 13th.

Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti, Maharaja Ajmodh Dev Jayanti, Tekchand Ji Maharaj’s Samadhi Utsav, Kunwar Purnima Karam Parab Festival: October 7th, Karva Chauth Vrat: October 10th, Second Day of Diwali, Govardhan Puja: October 21st, Bhai Dooj Deepavati: October 23rd, Bhagwan Sahasrabahu Jayanti: October 28th, Namdev Jayanti: November 1st, Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day: November 25th, Dattatreya Jayanti: December 4th, and Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh’s Sacrifice Day: December 10th.