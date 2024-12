Chief Minister Yogi Returns to Prayagraj for the Second Time in a Week, Reviews Mahakumbh and PM Modi’s Programme Preparations

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prayagraj again on Thursday.

Prayagraj•Dec 12, 2024 / 01:58 pm• Patrika Desk

CM Yogi in Prayagraj: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Prayagraj again on Thursday. During this time, he first went to Sangam and saw the site of the Prime Minister’s programme. After that, CM Yogi also inspected the Prime Minister’s public meeting pandal. Yogi Adityanath also inspected the central hospital built in the Mela area. Where he also saw the ICU ward’s AI system. He spent a lot of time in the ICU ward during the inspection. Yogi ordered an increase in ventilation in the hospital.

Mahakumbh projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is inspecting the Ganga River Front Road, Akshayavat, Hanuman Temple, Saraswati Kund, and many other construction works of Mahakumbh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reaching Sangamnagari on Friday. Modi will start Mahakumbh by performing Ganga Pujan and will also gift projects worth seven thousand crore rupees.