National News

Cyber Crime: ‘Digital Arrest’ cases lost 120 crores in three months, fake call complaints are increasing

Digital Arrest: In the first quarter of this year, many people in India lost 120.30 crores rupees to digital fraud.

New DelhiOct 29, 2024 / 12:22 pm

Patrika Desk

Cyber Crime: In the first quarter of this year, many people in India lost 120.30 crores rupees to digital fraud. So far, such cases have resulted in a loss of around 1,776 crores rupees. According to the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), most cyber fraudsters are from three neighboring countries – Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Stop-Think-Action

The Home Ministry monitors cybercrimes at the central level through I4C. I4C analyzed digital arrest cases from January to April and found that 46% of cyber fraud cases originated from three countries. According to I4C CEO Rajesh Kumar, victims have lost 1,420.48 crores rupees to trading scams, 222.58 crores rupees to investment scams, and 13.23 crores rupees to romance/dating scams. With the increasing use of the internet, digital fraud is becoming a major medium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the growing cases of digital arrest during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ program and advised citizens to follow the ‘Ruko-Socho-Action Lo’ mantra to avoid falling prey to such scams.

Fake Call Complaints are Increasing

In ‘digital arrest’, a person is intimidated online by being told that they have been arrested digitally by a government agency and need to pay a fine to avoid action. People are falling prey to such scams and transferring money to the specified accounts. Such fake call complaints are increasing.

