DA Hike: Government Employees Get a Gift Before Diwali, 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance

DA Increased from 50% to 53% The Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief. After this increase, the DA will now be 53% of the basic salary.

Lakhs of Employees to Benefit The central government’s decision will benefit lakhs of government employees. The dearness allowance is calculated based on the All-India Consumer Price Index. The DA is revised every 6 months. Dearness relief is given to retired central government employees. After the increase in DA, the adjustment will be effective from January and July.

DA Increase Announcement The DA announcement is made in March and September. The January DA increase announcement is made till March, and similarly, the July DA increase announcement is made till Diwali. After the 3% DA increase, it is expected that the basic salary of entry-level government employees will increase by Rs 540 per month.

Revised DA be Effective? The revised DA will be effective from July 1, 2024. This will ensure that employees and pensioners get the benefit of increased allowance during the festive season. This decision has come as a financial relief amidst rising inflation and increasing cost of living.

Additionally, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announced on Wednesday that the state government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) by 4% for its employees before Diwali and the festive season. This will now be 50% of the basic salary. This increase will be effective from October 1.