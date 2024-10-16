scriptDA Hike: Government Employees Get a Gift Before Diwali, 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

DA Hike: Government Employees Get a Gift Before Diwali, 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance

DA Hike: The central government has given a big gift to employees before Diwali. The Union Cabinet has approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance.

New DelhiOct 16, 2024 / 05:21 pm

Patrika Desk

The central government has given a big gift to employees before Diwali. The Union Cabinet approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance on Wednesday. With this 3% increase, the total dearness allowance will now increase from 50% to 53%. This decision was taken in the cabinet meeting held just a few weeks before Diwali. This is a big relief for central government employees and pensioners, who are given dearness allowance as compensation. The dearness allowance is calculated based on the latest consumer price index for industrial workers and is revised twice a year.

DA Increased from 50% to 53%

The Union Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday approved a 3% increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief. After this increase, the DA will now be 53% of the basic salary.

Lakhs of Employees to Benefit

The central government’s decision will benefit lakhs of government employees. The dearness allowance is calculated based on the All-India Consumer Price Index. The DA is revised every 6 months. Dearness relief is given to retired central government employees. After the increase in DA, the adjustment will be effective from January and July.

DA Increase Announcement

The DA announcement is made in March and September. The January DA increase announcement is made till March, and similarly, the July DA increase announcement is made till Diwali. After the 3% DA increase, it is expected that the basic salary of entry-level government employees will increase by Rs 540 per month.

Revised DA be Effective?

The revised DA will be effective from July 1, 2024. This will ensure that employees and pensioners get the benefit of increased allowance during the festive season. This decision has come as a financial relief amidst rising inflation and increasing cost of living.
Additionally, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai announced on Wednesday that the state government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) by 4% for its employees before Diwali and the festive season. This will now be 50% of the basic salary. This increase will be effective from October 1.

News / National News / DA Hike: Government Employees Get a Gift Before Diwali, 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

world

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

in 2 hours

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

National News

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

in 4 hours

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

National News

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

in 3 hours

Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

Special

Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

in 19 minutes

Latest National News

DA Hike: Government Employees Get a Gift Before Diwali, 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance

National News

DA Hike: Government Employees Get a Gift Before Diwali, 3% Increase in Dearness Allowance

in 4 hours

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

National News

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

in 4 hours

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

National News

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

in 3 hours

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

National News

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.