Jaipur Hit and Run: Two Killed, Nine Injured as Speeding SUV Runs Amok

As news of the accident spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot. Angry residents protested the reckless driving often seen in the narrow streets. While police were trying to tow the car to the station, the crowd vandalised it in anger. Additional police force had to be called from nearby stations to control the situation.

DCP States Driver Was Intoxicated DCP Rashee Dogara Doodi stated that Usman Khan (55 years), a resident of Shastri Nagar, was arrested. The driver was found to be intoxicated. The crowd calmed down after news of the driver’s arrest spread. The accused, Usman Khan, is reportedly the owner of an iron factory in Vishwakarma.

Sparks Fly as Bike is Dragged According to eyewitnesses, the driver first hit a scooter and a pedestrian near the Nahargarh police station crossing. He then sped towards the Santoshi Mata Temple, hitting a bike and another pedestrian. Further down the road, he hit another person before fleeing the scene. Two people were crushed under the car, resulting in a gruesome scene. The sight of blood further enraged the onlookers. A bike got stuck under the car. As the driver continued to speed away with the bike trapped, sparks flew from the road, causing further panic. According to eyewitnesses, the driver first hit a scooter and a pedestrian near the Nahargarh police station crossing. He then sped towards the Santoshi Mata Temple, hitting a bike and another pedestrian. Further down the road, he hit another person before fleeing the scene. Two people were crushed under the car, resulting in a gruesome scene. The sight of blood further enraged the onlookers. A bike got stuck under the car. As the driver continued to speed away with the bike trapped, sparks flew from the road, causing further panic.

One Dies at the Scene, Another Succumbs in Hospital One person died at the scene. Despite efforts to save the second victim, they succumbed to their injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. Police Officers Say They Rushed Out After Hearing the Crash Nahargarh police station personnel stated that they rushed out upon hearing a loud crash. By then, the driver had already hit the scooter and pedestrian, continuing to speed away, hitting anyone in his path.

Also on MI Road… Reports suggest the driver continued down MI Road, through Kishangarh Bazaar, Choti Chaupad, and Gangauri Bazaar before heading towards the Nahargarh police station. Police are verifying these reports. Medical Examination The driver has undergone a medical examination. Strict action will be taken against those driving recklessly in the streets.

Biju George Joseph, Commissioner, Jaipur Police

Fatalities and Injuries Avadhesh Pariak (35 years), a resident of Laldas ka Baada near Nahargarh police station, and Mamta Kanwar (50 years), a resident of Shastri Nagar, died in the incident. Mamta’s brother, Virendra Singh (45 years), Monish (28 years) residing behind Santoshi Mata Temple, Deepika Soni (17 years), Mohammad Jalaluddin (44 years) residing in Sharda Colony, Manbagh, Vijay Narayan (65 years) residing on Govindravji ka Raasta, Jebunisha (50 years), and Anshika (24 years) sustained injuries. Two of the injured, including Virendra, are in critical condition. Two children were also among the injured.

I Tried to Stop Him: Eyewitness Eyewitness Ravi Singh stated that he chased the driver from near the Nahargarh crossing. When he grabbed the car window, the driver tried to drag him along. The driver then swerved the car into a wall, causing it to stop. The driver immediately fled the scene.

People Rush to Hospitals to Find Loved Ones Following police notification, people flocked to SMS Hospital to search for their relatives. Due to overcrowding in the trauma centre, the hospital gates were closed, leaving many searching frantically for their family members. The crowd at the hospital also became agitated.

Avadhesh’s death caused widespread grief in his family. Neighbours offered condolences. Family members stated that Avadhesh had gone for a walk after dinner. They demanded strict punishment for the driver. The deceased’s family filed a report at the Nahargarh police station the same night.