Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

Recently, popular social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna fell victim to a cyber scam. Bahuguna recounted a shocking and distressing ordeal, detailing how he was held hostage by scammers for 40 hours. Sharing his ordeal on Instagram In a video posted on Instagram, Ankush Bahuguna, a content creator, described how he was subjected to a digital arrest, cut off from friends and family. He not only lost money but also suffered a significant impact on his mental health.

Financial loss and traumatic harassment Influencer Ankush Bahuguna stated, “I’ve been absent from social media and everywhere else for the past three days because I was held hostage by some scammers.” He added that he is still somewhat in shock, having lost both money and his mental well-being. He finds it hard to believe that this happened to him.

A call that started a nightmare Popular social media influencer Ankush Bahuguna explained that his nightmare began with a call claiming a package was being delivered to him. Curiously, Bahuguna pressed “zero” for assistance, a decision he now admits was a grave mistake, leading him to a purported customer service representative. This representative informed him that a package containing illegal substances destined for China was linked to his name. The representative further informed him that an arrest warrant had already been issued and he would soon be arrested.

All gadgets shut down The scammers kept him engaged in video calls for 40 hours, during which time they forced him to switch off all his gadgets. Furthermore, the fraudsters investigated every detail of his life, threatening arrest if he didn't cooperate. During this time, he wept and begged for mercy. It was a terrifying experience. How to stay safe In the digital age, with the rising number of cybercrimes and online fraud, protecting oneself is crucial. Digital platforms are often misused by criminals attempting to steal personal information, bank details, and identities. To stay safe, take the following precautions: