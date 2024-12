Earthquake Tremors Shake Delhi-NCR Twice in 24 Hours

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR: A 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck with its epicentre in Sonipat, Haryana.

New Delhi•Dec 26, 2024 / 11:38 am• Patrika Desk

Delhi-NCR experienced a second earthquake in less than 24 hours. Following tremors felt on Wednesday afternoon, the region was shaken again on Thursday morning. Both earthquakes originated in Sonipat, Haryana. Thursday’s earthquake measured 2.6 on the Richter scale, with mild tremors felt in parts of Delhi-NCR.

EQ of M: 2.6, On: 26/12/2024 09:42:03 IST, Lat: 28.82 N, Long: 76.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Sonipat, Haryana.

For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/dNqXPAGwhP — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 26, 2024 According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), a 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Sonipat, Haryana on Wednesday afternoon.