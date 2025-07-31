Every two hours, a bell rings—and students reach for water! Raipur’s hydration push

Raipur News: The ringing of a bell usually signals the end of school for students, but in Raipur, bells are now being used to encourage children to drink water regularly. The district administration has launched "Operation Bell" to ensure that children drink water at regular intervals throughout the school day. Under this initiative, a bell rings every two hours, prompting all children to drink water simultaneously.
This unique initiative aims to address water scarcity and combat serious issues like dehydration. Its impact is already visible among school children. Interestingly, the ringing of the bell creates an enthusiastic atmosphere in the classroom, with all children drinking water together. It's become a kind of game, adding an element of fun. Dehydration can significantly hinder a child's mental and physical development.
Collector Gaurav Kumar Singh (गौरव कुमार सिंह) initiated this programme. The initiative not only aims to provide children with water at regular intervals but also to cultivate the habit of regular hydration. He explained that this will make children more aware of their water needs and understand the importance of scheduling water intake, just as they schedule their meals.
It is noteworthy that water plays a crucial role in treating many illnesses, including diarrhoea. It is also essential for digestion, facilitating the distribution of essential nutrients throughout the body. Studies have shown that dehydration significantly impacts physical and mental development, especially during periods of growth when new tissue formation requires substantial amounts of water. Water is highly effective in supporting this process.