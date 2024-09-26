scriptWhat to do if you lose your Ayushman Bharat Card? This is an easy way to get your treatment. | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

What to do if you lose your Ayushman Bharat Card? This is an easy way to get your treatment.

Ayushman Bharat Card: If you have lost your Ayushman Bharat card and are worried, don’t worry. You can get free treatment with these easy steps. Know the full process.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:04 am

Patrika Desk

Many people are unable to get proper treatment due to medical expenses. In such cases, the government has launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme (Ayushman Baharat Yojana) to benefit the poor. Under this scheme, a card is issued to the beneficiaries, which is called the Ayushman Card. With the help of this card, treatment can be availed not only in government hospitals but also in private hospitals. Many hospitals across the country are registered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Beneficiaries can get treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh for free.

How to Apply?

Anyone eligible for this scheme can apply at their nearest Jan Seva Kendra (Public Service Center) or online through the scheme’s website (https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/).

What to do if you lose your Ayushman Card?

If you have lost your Ayushman Card, don’t worry. You can get your treatment done by providing your registered mobile number linked with your Ayushman Card at the hospital. The Ayushman Mitra at the hospital will verify your details and facilitate your treatment.

Where to complain if the service is not available?

If you are not getting free treatment at a hospital impaneled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, you can complain. You can call the toll-free number 14555 or register your complaint on the portal (https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm). This is a national toll-free number, and anyone from any state can register their complaint.

Portal to lodge a complaint

If your complaint is not being heard on the toll-free number, you can register your complaint on the portal (https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm). Click on the “REGISTER YOUR GRIEVANCE” option and fill in the complaint form.

News / National News / What to do if you lose your Ayushman Bharat Card? This is an easy way to get your treatment.

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

15 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

5 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

10 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Political

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

in 5 hours

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

National News

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

in 5 hours

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

National News

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

National News

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.