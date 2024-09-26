What to do if you lose your Ayushman Bharat Card? This is an easy way to get your treatment.

How to Apply? Anyone eligible for this scheme can apply at their nearest Jan Seva Kendra (Public Service Center) or online through the scheme’s website (https://beneficiary.nha.gov.in/). What to do if you lose your Ayushman Card? If you have lost your Ayushman Card, don’t worry. You can get your treatment done by providing your registered mobile number linked with your Ayushman Card at the hospital. The Ayushman Mitra at the hospital will verify your details and facilitate your treatment.

Where to complain if the service is not available? If you are not getting free treatment at a hospital impaneled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, you can complain. You can call the toll-free number 14555 or register your complaint on the portal (https://cgrms.pmjay.gov.in/GRMS/loginnew.htm). This is a national toll-free number, and anyone from any state can register their complaint.