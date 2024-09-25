Haryana Election: ‘Haryana’s Son Changed the Country’s Politics’, Know Why Sunita Kejriwal Said This About Her Husband?

In her address, Sunita Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Punjab has improved the condition of government schools, and the future of children is also improving. The government hospitals have also become excellent, and 24-hour free electricity is being provided. Moreover, women can travel for free in buses.

“Kejriwal is Haryana’s Son” Addressing the public meeting, Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal said that you should know that Arvind Kejriwal is Haryana’s son. He comes from a very simple family. No one could have imagined that 20 years later, this boy from Haryana would become the Chief Minister of Delhi and change the country’s politics.