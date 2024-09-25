scriptHaryana Election: ‘Haryana’s Son Changed the Country’s Politics’, Know Why Sunita Kejriwal Said This About Her Husband? | Latest News | Patrika News
Haryana Election: ‘Haryana’s Son Changed the Country’s Politics’, Know Why Sunita Kejriwal Said This About Her Husband?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal is also involved in the Haryana Assembly election campaign. She addressed a public meeting on Sunday.

Chandigarh HaryanaSep 25, 2024 / 10:25 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

All political parties are active in Haryana regarding the Assembly elections. In this regard, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal is also involved in the Haryana Assembly election campaign. She addressed a public meeting on Sunday, where she informed the audience about the schemes being run by the Delhi and Punjab governments.
In her address, Sunita Kejriwal said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Punjab has improved the condition of government schools, and the future of children is also improving. The government hospitals have also become excellent, and 24-hour free electricity is being provided. Moreover, women can travel for free in buses.

“Kejriwal is Haryana’s Son”

Addressing the public meeting, Delhi CM’s wife Sunita Kejriwal said that you should know that Arvind Kejriwal is Haryana’s son. He comes from a very simple family. No one could have imagined that 20 years later, this boy from Haryana would become the Chief Minister of Delhi and change the country’s politics.

Aim at BJP

During this, Sunita Kejriwal also targeted the BJP government in the state. She said that the BJP has been in power in Haryana for 10 years, but there has been no improvement in the education of children. Moreover, there has been no change in the government hospitals and healthcare. Nothing is happening here. In contrast, the AAP government in Delhi and Punjab has improved the condition of government schools and hospitals. Here, people get 24-hour electricity, and they also get free treatment and medicines at Mohalla Clinics.

