IMD Alert: Delhi Shivers in the Morning, Temperature Drops to 4 Degrees, IMD Issues Alert till December 13

IMD Alert: Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and other states are also experiencing the effects of cold wave. Fresh snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

New DelhiDec 12, 2024 / 11:24 am

Patrika Desk

IMD Alert: Delhi experienced a chilly morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.0 degrees Celsius, which is 6 degrees below the average temperature this season. With a temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius, the people of the national capital experienced the lowest temperature of the season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave alert, appealing to people to stay indoors unless necessary. The sudden change in the weather in Delhi-NCR occurred after light rain in some parts of the city on Sunday. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature is expected to remain around 23 degrees Celsius during the day.

Cold Wave to Continue Today

Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and other states are also experiencing the effects of cold wave. Fresh snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The Meteorological Agency has predicted that the sky will be mainly clear on December 12, with a cold wave prevailing in different parts of the region. The surface wind speed will be around 8 km per hour in the morning, with fog or mist likely to occur. The wind speed will increase later, reaching around 16 km per hour by afternoon. It will then decrease, reaching around 8 km per hour by evening and night, with fog or mist likely to occur.

Know the Situation Tomorrow

The forecast for December 13 is that the sky will be mainly clear, with a cold wave prevailing in different parts of the region. The surface wind speed will be around 8 km per hour in the morning, with fog or mist likely to occur. The wind speed will increase later, reaching around 10-12 km per hour by afternoon. It will then decrease, reaching around 8 km per hour by evening and night, with fog or mist likely to occur.

