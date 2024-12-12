IMD Alert: Delhi Shivers in the Morning, Temperature Drops to 4 Degrees, IMD Issues Alert till December 13

Cold Wave to Continue Today Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and other states are also experiencing the effects of cold wave. Fresh snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The Meteorological Agency has predicted that the sky will be mainly clear on December 12, with a cold wave prevailing in different parts of the region. The surface wind speed will be around 8 km per hour in the morning, with fog or mist likely to occur. The wind speed will increase later, reaching around 16 km per hour by afternoon. It will then decrease, reaching around 8 km per hour by evening and night, with fog or mist likely to occur.

Know the Situation Tomorrow The forecast for December 13 is that the sky will be mainly clear, with a cold wave prevailing in different parts of the region. The surface wind speed will be around 8 km per hour in the morning, with fog or mist likely to occur. The wind speed will increase later, reaching around 10-12 km per hour by afternoon. It will then decrease, reaching around 8 km per hour by evening and night, with fog or mist likely to occur.