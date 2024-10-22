Indian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer

scriptIndian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer | Latest News | Patrika News
Indian Railways: The Railway Ministry has provided information on the washing of blankets provided to AC coach passengers in response to an RTI, stating that the linens (sheets, pillow covers) are washed after every use, but the washing process for woolen blankets is different.

Oct 22, 2024 / 09:38 am

Indian Railways provides information on the washing of blankets provided to AC coach passengers in response to an RTI. The Railway Ministry has stated that the linens (sheets, pillow covers) are washed after every use, but the washing process for woollen blankets is different. These are washed at least once a month and a maximum of twice a month.

How Often Are the Blankets Washed?

The sheets provided in the trains are washed after every use, while the blankets are washed at least once a month. This was revealed in response to an RTI. According to the housing staff working on long-distance trains, the bed sheets and pillow covers are sent for laundry after every trip. The blankets are folded and kept, and only sent for laundry when they start smelling bad or get stained.

Does the railway charge extra for blankets and sheets?

The Indian Railways has clarified in response to an RTI that no extra charge is levied for providing blankets, sheets, and pillow covers. These facilities are part of the train fare package. However, in trains like Garib Rath and Duronto, passengers are given the option to choose bedrolls while booking tickets, and if they opt for it, they can get bedrolls (pillows, sheets, etc.) by paying an extra amount per kit.

Railway has 46 departmental laundries and 25 boot laundries

According to the information received under RTI, the Indian Railways has 46 departmental laundries and 25 boot laundries across the country. Departmental laundries mean that the land and washing machines are owned by the railways, but the employees can be hired on contract. On the other hand, boot laundries (build-operate-transfer) are set up on railway land, but the washing equipment and staff are managed by private parties or contractors.

