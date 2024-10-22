Indian Railways: When and How Often Are the Blankets and Sheets on Trains Washed? RTI Reveals a Shocking Answer

How Often Are the Blankets Washed? The sheets provided in the trains are washed after every use, while the blankets are washed at least once a month. This was revealed in response to an RTI. According to the housing staff working on long-distance trains, the bed sheets and pillow covers are sent for laundry after every trip. The blankets are folded and kept, and only sent for laundry when they start smelling bad or get stained.

Does the railway charge extra for blankets and sheets? The Indian Railways has clarified in response to an RTI that no extra charge is levied for providing blankets, sheets, and pillow covers. These facilities are part of the train fare package. However, in trains like Garib Rath and Duronto, passengers are given the option to choose bedrolls while booking tickets, and if they opt for it, they can get bedrolls (pillows, sheets, etc.) by paying an extra amount per kit.