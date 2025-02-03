IT Raids on Rice Millers, Brokers Uncover Rs 100 Crore Tax Evasion, Rs 3.5 Crore Jewellery Seized

Documents and Electronic Devices Seized The IT team returned on Sunday morning, the fifth day after the search began. During the search, bogus billing, raw material transactions, and income and expenditure details were discovered. Rice millers and brokers were questioned and statements were recorded. Summons have been issued to all, demanding an accounting. Upon appearance and presentation of documentary evidence, an investigation will be conducted to assess tax evasion.

It is noteworthy that the Income Tax Department team conducted raids on 25 locations of rice millers and brokers on January 29. These locations included their homes, offices, warehouses, and the siding area of a port in Kakinada. During the search, ₹10 crore in unaccounted cash and ₹2.50 crore worth of jewellery were seized due to lack of accounting. All 18 lockers were searched, and documents related to tax evasion and raw material dealings were examined.

Six Years of Records Under Scrutiny The records, stock, and ITR returns of the rice millers and brokers for the past six years have been brought under scrutiny. This tax evasion is linked to non-taxable cash transaction papers found at the premises of the rice millers and brokers. The turnover of the group exporting non-basmati rice to Vietnam and African countries is approximately ₹2000 crore. Of this, ₹1600 crore worth of business is related to raw material transactions. This entire operation involved purchasing paddy in Chhattisgarh, milling it into rice, and exporting it, thereby concealing income through bogus billing and showing inflated expenses.

The Income Tax Department is investigating the group’s activities, which involved purchasing paddy in Chhattisgarh, milling it into rice, and exporting it. To hide their income, they were showing inflated expenses through bogus billing.