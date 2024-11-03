Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi

Manifesto will have 150 resolutions Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the manifesto will have 150 resolutions. He said, “This time, Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release our manifesto, which will have 150 resolutions.”

CM Soren writes to PM Modi CM Soren wrote to PM Modi, posting the letter, saying, “Today, the Home Minister and tomorrow the Prime Minister are coming to Jharkhand. I humbly request them to return the Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to us. This amount is very necessary for the development of Jharkhand and Jharkhandis.”