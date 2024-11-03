scriptJharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP’s manifesto in Ranchi

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the party’s resolution letter (manifesto) for the Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on Sunday. Amit Shah will also address election rallies in Ghatsila, Barkattha, and Simaria in Jharkhand.

BokaroNov 03, 2024 / 12:03 pm

Patrika Desk

The BJP’s manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 is set to be released, and before that, BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said that the manifesto will include all sections of Jharkhand, including farmers, women, youth, basic infrastructure, and development-related issues. Pratul Shah Deo said, “Our manifesto will be released soon, which will include all classes, farmers, women, youth…basic infrastructure and development-related issues, everything will be included.” On the other hand, the Indy Alliance has not yet announced its seat allocation. Our candidates have filed their nominations and we have also announced our seat allocation. On the other hand, the Indy Alliance has not yet finalized its seat allocation. We are going to come to power in Jharkhand and the most corrupt state government in Jharkhand’s history will go.

Manifesto will have 150 resolutions

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the manifesto will have 150 resolutions. He said, “This time, Birsa Munda’s 150th birth anniversary will be celebrated. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release our manifesto, which will have 150 resolutions.”

CM Soren writes to PM Modi

CM Soren wrote to PM Modi, posting the letter, saying, “Today, the Home Minister and tomorrow the Prime Minister are coming to Jharkhand. I humbly request them to return the Rs 1.36 lakh crore owed to us. This amount is very necessary for the development of Jharkhand and Jharkhandis.”

Appeal to return the amount

Hemant Soren appealed to the BJP leaders, especially MPs, to help the people of Jharkhand get their dues. The Jharkhand Assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the results will be announced on November 23. In the last assembly election, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha won 30 seats, BJP won 25, and Congress won 16 seats.

