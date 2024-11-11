Jharkhand Election: Congress suffers major setback as Aditya Vikram Jaiswal joins BJP

Sought Ticket from Ranchi Aditya Vikram Jaiswal was unhappy with the Congress party. He was seeking a ticket from Ranchi. However, he was disappointed when the seat went to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) quota. After joining BJP, Aditya Vikram Jaiswal said that our five generations have served Congress. Congress did not fulfil even a single promise. To save Jharkhand, it is essential to form a BJP government.

Met PM Modi According to sources, Aditya Vikram Jaiswal met PM Modi at Ranchi Airport last night, after which it was speculated that he would join the BJP. BJP’s Jharkhand Pradesh Working President Dr. Ravindra Rai gave him BJP membership. Aditya Vikram Jaiswal’s decision has created a stir in the state’s politics. His joining the BJP may impact Congress’s vote bank.