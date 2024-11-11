scriptJharkhand Election: Congress suffers major setback as Aditya Vikram Jaiswal joins BJP | Latest News | Patrika News
Jharkhand Election: Congress suffers major setback as Aditya Vikram Jaiswal joins BJP

Jharkhand Election 2024: Congress has received a major blow before the first phase of voting. Congress senior leader Aditya Vikram Jaiswal has joined BJP. He joined BJP on Monday.

RanchiNov 11, 2024 / 04:07 pm

Jharkhand Election: The election campaign for Jharkhand Assembly Election has intensified. Voting for 81 seats of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held in two phases. The first phase will take place on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23. Amidst the election campaign, leaders are switching parties. Before the first phase of voting, Congress received a major blow. Congress senior leader Aditya Vikram Jaiswal has joined the BJP. He joined the BJP on Monday.

Sought Ticket from Ranchi

Aditya Vikram Jaiswal was unhappy with the Congress party. He was seeking a ticket from Ranchi. However, he was disappointed when the seat went to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) quota. After joining BJP, Aditya Vikram Jaiswal said that our five generations have served Congress. Congress did not fulfil even a single promise. To save Jharkhand, it is essential to form a BJP government.

Met PM Modi

According to sources, Aditya Vikram Jaiswal met PM Modi at Ranchi Airport last night, after which it was speculated that he would join the BJP. BJP’s Jharkhand Pradesh Working President Dr. Ravindra Rai gave him BJP membership. Aditya Vikram Jaiswal’s decision has created a stir in the state’s politics. His joining the BJP may impact Congress’s vote bank.

BJP is key to Jharkhand’s future: Jaiswal

Aditya Vikram Jaiswal became emotional after joining the BJP, stating, “I come from the fifth generation of Congress, and my ancestors were poisoned by the British.” Reflecting on the moment, he added, “I feel both happy and sad—it’s an emotional moment for me.” Jaiswal emphasised the need to form a BJP government to save Jharkhand, warning that the future of the youth is at risk and women are unsafe.

