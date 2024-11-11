Jharkhand Election: Congress suffers major setback as Aditya Vikram Jaiswal joins BJP

Sought Ticket from Ranchi Aditya Vikram Jaiswal was unhappy with the Congress party. He was seeking a ticket from Ranchi. However, he was disappointed when the seat went to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) quota. After joining BJP, Aditya Vikram Jaiswal said that our five generations have served Congress. Congress did not fulfil even a single promise. To save Jharkhand, it is essential to form a BJP government.
Met PM Modi According to sources, Aditya Vikram Jaiswal met PM Modi at Ranchi Airport last night, after which it was speculated that he would join the BJP. BJP’s Jharkhand Pradesh Working President Dr. Ravindra Rai gave him BJP membership. Aditya Vikram Jaiswal’s decision has created a stir in the state’s politics. His joining the BJP may impact Congress’s vote bank.
BJP is key to Jharkhand’s future: Jaiswal Aditya Vikram Jaiswal became emotional after joining the BJP, stating, “I come from the fifth generation of Congress, and my ancestors were poisoned by the British.” Reflecting on the moment, he added, “I feel both happy and sad—it’s an emotional moment for me.” Jaiswal emphasised the need to form a BJP government to save Jharkhand, warning that the future of the youth is at risk and women are unsafe.