Jharkhand Election: PM Modi makes a big announcement, 3 lakh jobs to be filled after BJP government is formed

3 lakh government jobs will be filled after BJP government is formed in Jharkhand Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Garhwa, Jharkhand, promising to fill 3 lakh government posts in a transparent manner after the BJP government is formed. He said that the BJP will focus on increasing job opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand and ensuring transparency in government appointments. Modi also said that efforts will be made to speed up development work in the state by implementing central government schemes.
People of Haryana are celebrating “Double Diwali” Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the BJP government in Haryana has provided employment to 25,000 people without any corruption, calling it a “Double Diwali” for the people of Haryana. He said that the government has provided jobs in a transparent manner, which is a symbol of the government’s honesty and service towards the people. PM Modi also assured the youth of Haryana that they will get more job opportunities.
‘Roti-Beti-Maati Ki Pukaar, Jharkhand Mein BJP-NDA Ki Sarkar’ Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Jharkhand, seeking the blessings of the people, saying that the slogan “Roti-Beti-Maati Ki Pukaar, Jharkhand Mein BJP-NDA Ki Sarkar” is echoing everywhere in the state. He said that this election is taking place at a time when the whole country is moving forward with the resolve of “Vikasit Bharat”. PM Modi said that the coming 25 years will be crucial for the country and Jharkhand, and the BJP-NDA government will play a key role in the development of the state. He appealed to the people of Jharkhand to support the BJP-NDA government.