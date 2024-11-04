Jharkhand Election: PM Modi makes a big announcement, 3 lakh jobs to be filled after BJP government is formed

3 lakh government jobs will be filled after BJP government is formed in Jharkhand Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Garhwa, Jharkhand, promising to fill 3 lakh government posts in a transparent manner after the BJP government is formed. He said that the BJP will focus on increasing job opportunities for the youth of Jharkhand and ensuring transparency in government appointments. Modi also said that efforts will be made to speed up development work in the state by implementing central government schemes.

People of Haryana are celebrating “Double Diwali” Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the BJP government in Haryana has provided employment to 25,000 people without any corruption, calling it a “Double Diwali” for the people of Haryana. He said that the government has provided jobs in a transparent manner, which is a symbol of the government’s honesty and service towards the people. PM Modi also assured the youth of Haryana that they will get more job opportunities.