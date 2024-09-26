scriptKashmiri Muslim girl converts to Hinduism and gets married, viral certificate on social media, JK Police issues warning | Latest News | Patrika News
Kashmiri Muslim girl converts to Hinduism and gets married, viral certificate on social media, JK Police issues warning

Religion change: A case of a Kashmiri girl going missing was registered at the Kreeri police station in Baramulla. Now, the girl has made her conversion and marriage certificate viral on social media.

BaramullaSep 26, 2024 / 02:22 am

Patrika Desk

Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district has witnessed a sensational case where a Kashmiri girl converted to Hinduism and got married to a Mumbai resident in Delhi. The girl got married on August 19 in New Delhi’s Vishnu Nagar, and the Sanatan Vaidik Samaj Kalyan Samiti has certified the marriage. Not only this, but the girl has also issued a conversion certificate, which is now going viral on social media.
It is worth noting that the girl’s father had filed a missing person’s report at the Kreeri police station in Baramulla on August 16. The police station had taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. The Baramulla police have issued a statement saying that a report was filed on August 16 regarding the disappearance of Mohi-ud-Din Sheikh’s daughter.

Will Take Action Against Those Sharing Provocative Content: Baramulla Police

The Baramulla police have found during the investigation that the girl had converted to Hinduism and married Sagar Pardip Singh, a resident of Navi Mumbai. After this, the police have warned that anyone sharing provocative content on social media will face action. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are committed to ensuring that the digital space remains safe and respectful for all.

