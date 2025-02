What the Mahatmas Said Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Avadheshanand Giri Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Juna Akhara, said that on this sacred festival of Basant Panchami, the whole world is looking towards India. Our social harmony and spiritual values are at the centre of the world today. India’s wonderful acceptance is growing through Yoga and Ayurveda. We are those who consider the whole world as our family. We also want more and more trees to be planted and the use of plastic to be avoided.