Maharashtra: Decision not taken on 24 seats in Maha-yuti and 33 seats in MVA, last day of nomination today

The party with the most seats will get the CM’s post There is a discussion within the MVA that the party with the most seats will get the CM’s post. As a result, all three parties are determined to contest as many seats as possible. There was an agreement among the three constituents to contest on 85-85 seats each, but Congress has already declared its candidates on 102 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded candidates in 84 seats and NCP (Sharad) in 76. There is no agreement among the three parties on about 15 seats in Vidarbha, Mumbai, and Marathwada regions. Meanwhile, NCP gave a ticket to Salil Deshmukh, son of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, for the Katol seat.

BJP announces 25 candidates In Maha-yuti, there is a tangle of 24 seats between BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. BJP announced a list of 25 candidates on Monday. So far, the BJP has announced the names of 146 candidates. BJP has left four seats from its quota for the Yuvashakti Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party, RPI (Athawale), and Jan Surajya Shakti Party. RPI has fielded Amarjit Singh on the Kalina seat.