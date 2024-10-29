Maharashtra: Decision not taken on 24 seats in Maha-yuti and 33 seats in MVA, last day of nomination today

scriptMaharashtra: Decision not taken on 24 seats in Maha-yuti and 33 seats in MVA, last day of nomination today | Latest News | Patrika News
Maharashtra: Despite being the last day of nomination on Tuesday, the ruling Maha-yuti has not been able to take a decision on 24 seats and the opposition MVA alliance on 33 seats.

MumbaiOct 29, 2024 / 10:30 am

Patrika Desk

Despite being the last day of nomination on Tuesday, the ruling Maha-yuti has not been able to decide on 24 seats, and the opposition MVA alliance on 33 seats. Maha-yuti has left four seats from its quota for smaller parties to expand its alliance, while there may be a friendly fight between Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad) on some seats in the MVA. On the other hand, the BJP has given a ticket to Santuk Marotrao Hambarde for the Nanded Lok Sabha by-election. Congress has fielded Ravindra Chavhan, son of late MP Vasanthrao Chavhan, for the seat.

There is a discussion within the MVA that the party with the most seats will get the CM’s post. As a result, all three parties are determined to contest as many seats as possible. There was an agreement among the three constituents to contest on 85-85 seats each, but Congress has already declared its candidates on 102 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded candidates in 84 seats and NCP (Sharad) in 76. There is no agreement among the three parties on about 15 seats in Vidarbha, Mumbai, and Marathwada regions. Meanwhile, NCP gave a ticket to Salil Deshmukh, son of former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, for the Katol seat.

In Maha-yuti, there is a tangle of 24 seats between BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP. BJP announced a list of 25 candidates on Monday. So far, the BJP has announced the names of 146 candidates. BJP has left four seats from its quota for the Yuvashakti Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party, RPI (Athawale), and Jan Surajya Shakti Party. RPI has fielded Amarjit Singh on the Kalina seat.

