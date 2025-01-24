Maharashtra: Transport Costs Rise; ST Bus Fares Hiked, Mumbai Taxi and Auto Fares Increased

According to reports, the Maharashtra State Transport Authority (STA) approved a 14.95 percent increase in MSRTC bus fares, effective midnight. A press release from the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Department stated that the STA meeting finalised the fare hike decision.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) held a meeting on Friday, deciding to increase the per-kilometre fare for Mumbai’s black-and-yellow taxis and auto-rickshaws in the Mumbai suburbs by ₹3. This new fare will come into effect from February 1, 2025. Under this, the minimum auto fare will increase from ₹23 to ₹26 from February 1st, while the minimum taxi fare will rise from ₹28 to ₹31.

It should be noted that the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), known as ST buses in the state, is one of the largest public transporters in the country. MSRTC has a fleet of 15,000 buses, carrying 5.5 million passengers daily.