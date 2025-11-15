Mercury Dips Amidst Warnings of Storms, Heavy Rain, and Weather Department Alert for These States

According to the latest forecast by the Meteorological Department, no significant change in weather is expected in Delhi-NCR over the next five days. There is a possibility of light fog or haze during the day, making the sunshine appear hazy, while night temperatures are expected to drop to around 12-14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature will hover around 24-25 degrees Celsius. Along with this, the air quality is likely to remain in the 'hazardous' category. Therefore, it is advised to wear a mask when going out and avoid staying outdoors for extended periods.