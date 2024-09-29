scriptMobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason | Latest News | Patrika News
Mobile Internet Service Suspended: In this state, mobile internet services have been suspended for 8 hours today, know the reason

Mobile Internet Service Suspended in Assam: To prevent any disturbance in the direct recruitment exam, the government has suspended mobile internet services for 8 hours.

New DelhiSep 29, 2024 / 11:30 am

Mobile Internet Service Suspended for 8 hours in Assam: The mobile internet services have been suspended in Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm today, September 29. This may cause some inconvenience to the people of the state. This step has been taken to prevent any disturbance in the direct recruitment exam. The exam is starting at 9 am in over 800 centers across the state. More than 7 lakh candidates will appear for the written exam in 27 districts of the state. The internet will remain suspended from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.

These services will remain active

However, voice calls and fixed telephone line-based broadband connectivity will remain active. The recruitment exam, which will be held in two shifts, is expected to have 7 lakh 34 thousand 80 candidates participating. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm for Bachelor’s degree level Class-3 posts, and the second shift will be from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm for HSLC (Driver) posts. The exam will be held in 822 centers across the state.

No disturbance in the direct recruitment exam

According to an official order issued before the exam, “Some exam centers have a history of cheating and other disturbances.” The official order states, “To ensure a fair and transparent exam, it has been decided to suspend mobile internet/mobile Wi-Fi/mobile data services across the state from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Sunday.” This decision has been taken to maintain public safety and prevent any disturbance in the exam process. The Assam administration also fears that anti-social elements or organized groups may try to spread rumors through social media and take advantage of the situation, thereby disrupting the exam process.

