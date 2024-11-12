No religion promotes activities that increase pollution and harm people’s health: Supreme Court

The court ordered the Delhi Police to set up a special cell to ensure full compliance with its order. It also directed that no one should be allowed to manufacture or sell firecrackers without a license. The bench said that it is believed that no religion promotes any activity that increases pollution or harms people’s health. The court asked all states in the National Capital Region to inform what steps they have taken to reduce pollution. The Delhi government was told to decide on a permanent ban on firecrackers after consulting stakeholders by November 25.

Delhi Government Reprimanded The bench reprimanded the Delhi government, asking why it recently announced the firecrackers ban. By the time the government announced the ban, people might have already purchased firecrackers. The Delhi government was told to consult stakeholders and decide on a permanent firecracker ban by November 25.