No religion promotes activities that increase pollution and harm people’s health: Supreme Court

Delhi Pollution: The Supreme Court on Monday severely reprimanded the Delhi Police for not taking its order to ban firecrackers seriously.

New DelhiNov 12, 2024 / 10:52 am

Patrika Desk

The Supreme Court on Monday severely reprimanded the Delhi Police for not taking its order to ban firecrackers seriously. The court said that instead of implementing the ban, only a show was made. The bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Augustin George Masih said that if firecrackers continue to be burst in this manner, the fundamental right to the health of citizens will be affected.
The court ordered the Delhi Police to set up a special cell to ensure full compliance with its order. It also directed that no one should be allowed to manufacture or sell firecrackers without a license. The bench said that it is believed that no religion promotes any activity that increases pollution or harms people’s health. The court asked all states in the National Capital Region to inform what steps they have taken to reduce pollution. The Delhi government was told to decide on a permanent ban on firecrackers after consulting stakeholders by November 25.

The bench reprimanded the Delhi government, asking why it recently announced the firecrackers ban. By the time the government announced the ban, people might have already purchased firecrackers. The Delhi government was told to consult stakeholders and decide on a permanent firecracker ban by November 25.

Despite the Delhi government’s order to ban firecrackers before Diwali, many were burst on the festival. The Delhi Police Commissioner filed an affidavit detailing the steps taken to curb the production and sale of firecrackers, but the bench said that only a show was made and the ban was not implemented seriously.

