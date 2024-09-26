CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

CDSCO Releases List The CDSCO has released a list of fake, adulterated, and wrongly branded medicines, medical devices, vaccines, and cosmetics. This list includes medicines like Amylase, Protease, Glucoamylase, Pectinase, Alpha-Galactosidase, Lactase, Beta-Glucanase, Cellulase, Lipase, Bromelain, Xylanase, Hemicellulase, Malt Diastase, and Invertase, which pose a threat to human health. The banned medicines include Palimosil (Sildenafil Injection), Pantocid (Pantoprazole Tablets IP), and Ursocol 300 (Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets Indian Pharmacopoeia). Ursocol 300 is manufactured by Sun Pharma. Additionally, Telma H (Telmisartan 40mg and Hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg Tablets IP) and Deflazacort Tablets (Defcort 6 Tablets) have also failed quality checks.

Rajasthan CM Free Medicine Scheme: 10 Medicine Samples Fail In Rajasthan, 10 medicine samples supplied under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme in May 2024 have failed quality checks. The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSC) has banned the supply of 10 medicines from 8 companies.