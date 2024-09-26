scriptCDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

CDSCO Report on Medicine: The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has made a shocking revelation in its latest report. Paracetamol, Calcium, Vitamin D, Sugar, and Blood Pressure medicines, which are commonly used for treatment, have failed quality checks.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 12:53 pm

Aishwarya Chouhan

CDSCO report

CDSCO report 2024

The Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has made a shocking revelation in its latest report. Paracetamol, Calcium, Vitamin D, Sugar, and Blood Pressure medicines, which are commonly used for treatment, have failed quality checks. These medicines include many that people commonly use. These medicines have failed quality checks. It is worth noting that these medicines are manufactured by big companies like Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), Hetero Drugs, Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Alkem Laboratories.

CDSCO Releases List

The CDSCO has released a list of fake, adulterated, and wrongly branded medicines, medical devices, vaccines, and cosmetics. This list includes medicines like Amylase, Protease, Glucoamylase, Pectinase, Alpha-Galactosidase, Lactase, Beta-Glucanase, Cellulase, Lipase, Bromelain, Xylanase, Hemicellulase, Malt Diastase, and Invertase, which pose a threat to human health. The banned medicines include Palimosil (Sildenafil Injection), Pantocid (Pantoprazole Tablets IP), and Ursocol 300 (Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets Indian Pharmacopoeia). Ursocol 300 is manufactured by Sun Pharma. Additionally, Telma H (Telmisartan 40mg and Hydrochlorothiazide 12.5mg Tablets IP) and Deflazacort Tablets (Defcort 6 Tablets) have also failed quality checks.

Rajasthan CM Free Medicine Scheme: 10 Medicine Samples Fail

In Rajasthan, 10 medicine samples supplied under the Chief Minister’s Free Medicine Scheme in May 2024 have failed quality checks. The Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation (RMSC) has banned the supply of 10 medicines from 8 companies.

News / National News / CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

in 4 hours

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

National News

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

in 5 hours

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 5 hours

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

Football News

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

JK Assembly Elections: अमित शाह का आज तूफानी दौरा, जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच चुनावी रैलियों को करेंगे संबोधित

राष्ट्रीय

JK Assembly Elections: अमित शाह का आज तूफानी दौरा, जम्मू-कश्मीर में पांच चुनावी रैलियों को करेंगे संबोधित

in 29 minutes

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

16 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

1 day ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

6 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

6 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Vinesh Phogat की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, NADA ने इस मामले में भेजा नोटिस

राष्ट्रीय

Vinesh Phogat की बढ़ी मुश्किलें, NADA ने इस मामले में भेजा नोटिस

in 4 hours

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

15 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

20 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

2 days ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

2 days ago

Latest National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 5 hours

Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation

National News

Waqf Amendment Bill: BJP MP accuses international conspiracy, demands investigation

in 3 hours

TMC MP Haji SK Nurul Islam Passes Away, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

News

TMC MP Haji SK Nurul Islam Passes Away, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

in 3 hours

BCI Guidelines: Law students will not get degree without doing this work, Bar Council of India issues guidelines

National News

BCI Guidelines: Law students will not get degree without doing this work, Bar Council of India issues guidelines

in 2 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.