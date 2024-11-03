scriptPM Modi to Address 11 Rallies in Maharashtra from 8 to 14 November, Yogi Adityanath will also Lead the Charge | Latest News | Patrika News
PM Modi to Address 11 Rallies in Maharashtra from 8 to 14 November, Yogi Adityanath will also Lead the Charge

Maharashtra Elections: The BJP claims that the party will form a double-engine government in the state again.

Nov 03, 2024 / 01:48 pm

Maharashtra Elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several rallies in Maharashtra from 8 to 14 November ahead of the assembly elections. It is being said that Prime Minister Modi will address around 11 rallies in the state. Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule has stated that PM Modi will address election rallies in Dhule and Nashik on 8 November, Akola, and Nanded on 9 November, Chandrapur, Chimur, Solapur, and Pune on 12 November, and Sambhajinagar, Navi Mumbai, and Mumbai on 14 November. Besides this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also address around 20 rallies in the state before the elections.

Yogi Adityanath will also Address 22 Rallies

Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address around 22 rallies, and Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda will address around 13 rallies. Along with this, Maharashtra BJP President Bawankule will also not leave any stone unturned to ensure the party’s victory in the state. Besides this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will also address several rallies in the state.

BJP’s Claim – Double Engine Government Will be Formed Again

It is being said that in these rallies, BJP leaders will focus on the public welfare schemes of the Mahayuti government. A BJP leader said, “We will highlight the government’s public welfare schemes and achievements, including the Ladli Bahna Yojana, 44 lakh farmers’ electricity bill waiver, and 58 initiatives that have benefited the people directly. The Mahayuti alliance’s goal is to showcase its commitment to Maharashtra’s development. A double-engine government will be formed in the state again.”
It is worth mentioning that both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, have intensified their preparations for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly elections. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which also includes Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

