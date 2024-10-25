scriptRailway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country’s first 6-track bridge to be built | Latest News | Patrika News
Railway Overbridge: 15 lakh population to get relief, country's first 6-track bridge to be built

Railway Overbridge: The construction of the railway overbridge will improve connectivity between old and new Bhopal, Vidisha, and surrounding areas.

BhopalOct 25, 2024 / 02:11 pm

Patrika Desk

A new railway overbridge (ROB) will be built near the Nishatpura coach factory. The 610-meter-long ROB will start from Bhopal railway station’s platform number one and go up to Dwarka Nagar-Kheda Pati Hanuman Mandir, covering a distance of 610 meters. The project will cost around 90 crores.
On Thursday, local MLA Vishwas Sarang, railway officials, and PWD officers inspected the proposed bridge site. The government has approved 72 crores for the project, and work is expected to start soon. The construction of the bridge is expected to take 18 months. Once completed, it will benefit around 15 lakh people in the city.
The bridge will provide connectivity between old and new Bhopal, Vidisha, and surrounding areas. The construction of the railway overbridge will improve connectivity between old and new Bhopal, Vidisha, and surrounding areas.

15 km of the detour will be saved

It is claimed that this will be the country’s first ROB to cross six railway tracks. Once completed, it will save around 15 km of detour.
● Currently, small vehicles have to take a detour from platform number one to reach Chola, while larger vehicles take a longer route via Bharat Talkies ROB.

● Passengers travelling from Bhopal station to the airport have to go through old Bhopal’s traffic. With the ROB, they can directly reach the airport from platform number one via the Karod route.
● Many trains go directly from Bairagarh to Nishatpura. Currently, passengers have to go to Bairagarh to catch their trains due to lack of connectivity. With the ROB, passengers will be able to catch their trains directly from Nishatpura station.

From Bhopal Railway Platform 1 to Kheda Pati Hanuman Mandir

Cost: 90 crores (75 crores funded by the MP government)

Distance: 610 meters long and 9.50 meters wide

Expected completion time: 18 months
Beneficiaries: Around 15 lakh people

