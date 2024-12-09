scriptRajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State's Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit.

Dec 09, 2024 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

PM-Modi-CM-Bhajanlal

पीएम मोदी और सीएम भजनलाल (फाइल फोटो)

Jaipur: A new chapter is set to be added to the soaring economy of Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit in Jaipur this morning. With participation from 32 countries, investors have already signed MoUs worth Rs 30 lakh crore. This event will prove to be a milestone in the state’s overall development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit being held at JECC, Sitapura. Strict security arrangements have been made across the city. From Monday morning, both routes to JECC from India Gate will be closed. Traffic will be controlled, and the right and left routes from India Gate will be made one-way.
After the summit concludes, the one-way route from JECC to India Gate will remain in place even in the evening. During Prime Minister Modi’s convoy, traffic will be stopped for some time on Tonk Road, and vehicles will be advised to take alternative routes.

Police Conduct Rehearsal Before Modi’s Visit

Before Prime Minister Modi’s visit, the police conducted a rehearsal on Sunday to ensure smooth traffic management during the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit. The rehearsal convoy started from the airport at 10:45 am and reached JECC in just 8 minutes. The convoy returned to the airport at 11:30 am. During this time, traffic was stopped for some time. All security and traffic arrangements have been made before the Prime Minister’s arrival.

