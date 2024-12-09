Rajasthan: Another Chapter in State’s Economy as PM Modi to Inaugurate Rising Rajasthan Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit being held at JECC, Sitapura. Strict security arrangements have been made across the city. From Monday morning, both routes to JECC from India Gate will be closed. Traffic will be controlled, and the right and left routes from India Gate will be made one-way.

After the summit concludes, the one-way route from JECC to India Gate will remain in place even in the evening. During Prime Minister Modi’s convoy, traffic will be stopped for some time on Tonk Road, and vehicles will be advised to take alternative routes.