Ratan Tata created the first ‘Made in India’ car, became number one as soon as it was launched

Tata Motors launched the first Indian car Tata Motors launched the first diesel hatchback car, Tata Indica, which was entirely manufactured in India. It was also given the tag of being an indigenous car. It was the most modern car designed by any Indian company at that time. The car was launched at a starting price of just Rs 2.6 lakh in 1998. It created a sensation in the Indian market as soon as it was launched.

Became the number-one car Within a week of its launch, the company received orders for 1 lakh 15 thousand units. Tata Indica became the number one car in its segment. It gave tough competition to cars like the Maruti 800 and Maruti Zen. The diesel variant was a big hit as diesel fuel was cheaper at that time. The Tata Indica gave a mileage of around 20 kilometers per liter.