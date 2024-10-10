scriptRatan Tata created the first ‘Made in India’ car, became number one as soon as it was launched | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Ratan Tata created the first ‘Made in India’ car, became number one as soon as it was launched

Ratan Tata’s contribution to the auto sector is significant. From launching the world’s cheapest car, Nano, to launching India’s first indigenous car, he has achieved many feats. He is also credited with launching the first ‘Made in India’ car.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 05:58 pm

Patrika Desk

Tata Indica

Tata Indica

Ratan Tata, the chairman of Tata Group, took his last breath on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, at Mumbai’s Candy Hospital. Ratan Tata’s contribution to the auto sector is significant. From launching the world’s cheapest car, Nano, to launching India’s first indigenous car, he has achieved many feats. He is also credited with launching the first ‘Made in India’ car.

Tata Motors launched the first Indian car

Tata Motors launched the first diesel hatchback car, Tata Indica, which was entirely manufactured in India. It was also given the tag of being an indigenous car. It was the most modern car designed by any Indian company at that time. The car was launched at a starting price of just Rs 2.6 lakh in 1998. It created a sensation in the Indian market as soon as it was launched.

Became the number-one car

Within a week of its launch, the company received orders for 1 lakh 15 thousand units. Tata Indica became the number one car in its segment. It gave tough competition to cars like the Maruti 800 and Maruti Zen. The diesel variant was a big hit as diesel fuel was cheaper at that time. The Tata Indica gave a mileage of around 20 kilometers per liter.

News / National News / Ratan Tata created the first ‘Made in India’ car, became number one as soon as it was launched

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

2 hours ago

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

in 1 hour

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

UP News

CM Yogi: Strict instructions to identify top 10 mafia of the district

in 1 hour

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

world

Israel’s Defense Minister Issues a Threat – “We Will Give a Lethal Response to Iran’s Attack”

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Jammu and Kashmir: Government Formation Process Underway, Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of NC Vidhayak Dal

National News

Jammu and Kashmir: Government Formation Process Underway, Omar Abdullah Elected Leader of NC Vidhayak Dal

in 3 hours

After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

National News

After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

in 3 hours

‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

National News

‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

in 2 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.