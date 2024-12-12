Retired Major General Bakshi: Capture Bangladesh and Declare it a Hindu Nation; Calls ‘Agniveer’ Scheme Hasty

Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi, addressing attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, stated that Bangladesh should be captured and declared a Hindu nation. He asserted that the time for conflict with Bangladesh has arrived. Expressing anger over remarks labelling Hindutva as a disease, Bakshi also criticised former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, referring to her, without naming her directly, as a “living example of a snake in the grass.”

Need to Reconsider Agniveer Scheme – Bakshi Retired Major General G.D. Bakshi also raised concerns about the Agniveer recruitment scheme, calling it a rushed decision. He argued that in four years, a soldier cannot be adequately prepared to serve the nation, nor can a sense of bonding with the country and the armed forces be cultivated in such a short span. Bakshi emphasised that a longer tenure is essential to develop dedication towards the military and commitment to the nation. He urged the government to reconsider the Agniveer scheme. Bakshi was in Jabalpur to attend an event organised by the Parakram Foundation.