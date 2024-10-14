Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

Internal Investigation Begins According to media reports, the hacker used Telegram chatbots and a website to leak sensitive customer data, including tax details and medical claim papers. The company has initiated an internal investigation. The company claims that it has been targeted by a malicious cyber attack. Telegram has refused to share account details or impose a permanent ban on accounts linked to the hacker.

Company Issues Statement The Indian stock exchanges have sought clarification from Star Health regarding the report, stating that the company is investigating whether its chief security officer was involved in the data leak. The company has issued a statement saying that it has sought the help of Indian cyber security officials to identify the hacker.