scriptStar Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

Star Health Insurance: The country’s largest health insurance company, Star Health, has been hacked, and the hacker is demanding a ransom of 68,000 dollars (approximately Rs 57.21 lakh) from the company.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 11:18 am

Patrika Desk

In the case of customer data and medical records being leaked, a cyber hacker has demanded a ransom of 68,000 dollars (approximately Rs 57.21 lakh) from the country’s largest health insurance company, Star Health. He sent an email to the company’s managing director and CEO with this demand. Star Health has a market capitalization of around four billion dollars and is facing a reputation and business crisis.

Internal Investigation Begins

According to media reports, the hacker used Telegram chatbots and a website to leak sensitive customer data, including tax details and medical claim papers. The company has initiated an internal investigation. The company claims that it has been targeted by a malicious cyber attack. Telegram has refused to share account details or impose a permanent ban on accounts linked to the hacker.

Company Issues Statement

The Indian stock exchanges have sought clarification from Star Health regarding the report, stating that the company is investigating whether its chief security officer was involved in the data leak. The company has issued a statement saying that it has sought the help of Indian cyber security officials to identify the hacker.

News / National News / Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

National News

Bomb threat forces Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to land in Delhi

in 3 hours

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

National News

Diwali Gift: Employees’ hard work paid off, company gifted 28 cars, 29 bikes, and Rs 1 lakh for marriage

in 3 hours

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

in 3 hours

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

National News

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Jammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16

National News

Jammu and Kashmir President Rule: After 6 years, President’s rule ends in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah to take oath as CM on October 16

in 5 hours

Maharashtra govt announces toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai

National News

Maharashtra govt announces toll exemption for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai

in 5 hours

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

National News

Star Health Data Leak: Hacker Demands Rs 57.21 Lakh Ransom from Insurance Company After Data Leak

in 3 hours

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

National News

Assamese Language: The ‘Assamese’ Language Will be Celebrated as a Classical Language

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.