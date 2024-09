The powerful people took control of the land, and when the police didn’t take action, 10 women attempted self-immolation in front of the SDM office

In Bihar, land disputes are not a new thing. On Monday, a case came to light in Katihar where 10 women attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol on their bodies over a land dispute. However, due to the promptness of the police administration, no harm was done. This incident created a stir in the Katihar collectorate for some time. On Monday morning, 10-12 women from the Officers’ Colony reached the collectorate with a complaint about powerful people illegally taking control of their land. They claimed that despite informing the authorities and police, no action was taken. It was due to this that the agitated women attempted mass self-immolation in front of the collectorate gate.

However, the officials present at the spot stopped the women from doing so. After that, water was splashed on their bodies. The women alleged that 60-70 people arrived together at the Officers’ Colony and vandalized their homes, attempting to take control of the land. During this, the powerful people also beat them up. Katihar’s Sub-Divisional Officer Alok Chandra Chaudhary said that the alleged victim women were questioned. The land in question already has a pending court case. Only after a thorough investigation can we say anything further. On Monday, a law and order situation arose, but no one was harmed.