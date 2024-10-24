scriptThe Post Office did not return 50 paise to the customer, now it will have to pay Rs 15,000 | The Post Office did not return 50 paise to the customer, now it will have to pay Rs 15,000 | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

The Post Office did not return 50 paise to the customer, now it will have to pay Rs 15,000

Consumer Commission: A post office will have to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for not returning 50 paise to a customer.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 02:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Consumer Commission

Post Office Consumer Commission

Consumer Commission Decision: A post office will have to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation for not returning 50 paise to a customer. Chennai resident Mansa went to the Polichalur post office in December 2023 to post a letter. The postal charge was Rs 29.50, but he paid Rs 30. He asked the post office clerk for 50 paise, but the clerk said that the system rounds off the amount to Rs 30, so 50 paise could not be returned. Mansa objected to this and offered to make the payment through UPI, but the post office refused, citing technical issues. He then filed a complaint with the Consumer Commission.
Consumer Commission
Consumer Commission

Commission says- Unfair Practice

During the hearing, Mansa said that the practice of rounding off is a violation of consumer rights. On the other hand, post office officials said that digital payment was stopped due to technical issues. After hearing both sides, the Consumer Commission ruled that the post office had taken excess money due to software malfunction, which is an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act. The commission ordered the post office to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation instead of 50 paise.

News / National News / The Post Office did not return 50 paise to the customer, now it will have to pay Rs 15,000

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

CJI Chandrachud will not be able to give a verdict in marital rape cases

National News

CJI Chandrachud will not be able to give a verdict in marital rape cases

in 3 hours

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

in 1 hour

Now the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament

National News

Now the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament

in 5 hours

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

Health

Sunbathing for 30 Minutes Daily Brings Amazing Health Benefits

1 hour ago

Latest National News

Now the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament

National News

Now the fourth generation of the Nehru-Gandhi family is in the electoral arena, Priyanka Gandhi wins, and there will be three family members in Parliament

in 5 hours

The Post Office did not return 50 paise to the customer, now it will have to pay Rs 15,000

National News

The Post Office did not return 50 paise to the customer, now it will have to pay Rs 15,000

in 5 hours

Vande Bharat Express: The Sleeper Coach is Ready, Know Everything from Speed to Features in One Click

National News

Vande Bharat Express: The Sleeper Coach is Ready, Know Everything from Speed to Features in One Click

in 3 hours

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

National News

JMM has released the third list of candidates, 41 candidates have come forward so far

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.