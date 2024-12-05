West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

Devkinandan Thakur’s demand for immediate action Earlier today, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur urged the United Nations to take immediate action against the recent violence in Bangladesh and said that if the international peace organisation fails to take action, it should be dissolved. He also mentioned that he has written a letter to the United Nations regarding the recent violence in Bangladesh.

Violence against minority communities Violence against minority communities is increasing in Bangladesh. Attacks have intensified after the arrest of priest Chinnmaya Krishnadas. However, attacks on Hindus began immediately after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August. On Tuesday, a Bangladeshi court set the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinnmaya Das as January 2, 2025, stating that he would remain in jail until then on charges of treason.