West Bengal: Ban on Bangladeshi nationals in Malda hotels, owners association takes action

The West Bengal Hotel Owners Association (Owners Association) has taken a new initiative. Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce President Jayant Kundu said that Bangladeshi citizens will not be provided hotel services until they obtain permission from the police or administration.

West Bengal: The Malda Hotel Owners Association has decided to withhold hotel services from Bangladeshi nationals until they receive permission from local administration or police authorities, according to Jayant Kundu, President of the Malda Merchant Chamber of Commerce. This move follows the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh and attacks on minorities there. Kundu explained that the association has initiated the policy, stating that any Bangladeshi citizen wishing to stay in a hotel must first obtain approval from the authorities. This measure will remain in place due to the current situation in Bangladesh.

Devkinandan Thakur’s demand for immediate action

Earlier today, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur urged the United Nations to take immediate action against the recent violence in Bangladesh and said that if the international peace organisation fails to take action, it should be dissolved. He also mentioned that he has written a letter to the United Nations regarding the recent violence in Bangladesh.

Violence against minority communities

Violence against minority communities is increasing in Bangladesh. Attacks have intensified after the arrest of priest Chinnmaya Krishnadas. However, attacks on Hindus began immediately after the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s government in August. On Tuesday, a Bangladeshi court set the next hearing date for Hindu spiritual leader Chinnmaya Das as January 2, 2025, stating that he would remain in jail until then on charges of treason.

