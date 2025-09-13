Delhi Metro Upgrades Red and Yellow Lines: Easier Commute for Millions

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the reliability and technological advancement of its oldest and busiest Red and Yellow lines. DMRC has signed a special agreement with Alstom Transport India Limited (ATIL) for this purpose. The Red Line, inaugurated in 2002, and the Yellow Line, launched in 2004, are the Delhi Metro's initial corridors. These lines connect millions of commuters daily across the capital and the National Capital Region (NCR). Given the increasing crowds and technological demands on these lines, they will now be equipped with modern facilities and improved signalling technology.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has taken a major step towards technologically upgrading these two lines. A six-year agreement has been reached between DMRC and ATIL, extendable by two years if needed. The main objective of this agreement is to strengthen the signalling system of both lines to minimise technical glitches and ensure uninterrupted service for commuters. Under the agreement, ATIL will provide continuous technical assistance and support to the Delhi Metro through its global expert team.
The agreement between DMRC and ATIL will ensure the availability of onboard spare parts for both lines and upgrade the data logging system, facilitating easier diagnosis and resolution of malfunctions. Regular audits of the system will also be conducted, and technical support will be provided to improve performance.
This landmark agreement was signed at Metro Bhavan. DMRC Director (Infrastructure), Manuj Singhal, and ATIL Director (Commercial), Sachin Devda, signed the agreement. Several senior officials from both organisations, including DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, were also present on this occasion.
Following this agreement, commuters on the Red and Yellow lines can expect several improvements and benefits. The main focus is on safe and uninterrupted travel for passengers. This will reduce technical malfunctions and ensure trains run more punctually. Furthermore, both lines will be better monitored. The upgraded data logging system will allow for the rapid detection of every technical issue, big or small. Alstom's global team will provide quick solutions either on-site or through remote support.
Experts believe this agreement is a crucial step towards the modernisation of the second phase of the Delhi Metro. In the future, this will not only ensure smoother metro operations but also make the passenger experience more comfortable and secure. The availability of onboard spare parts will make metro operations even more stable and reliable. This will lead to better operation and increased longevity of the metro system.