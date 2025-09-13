Delhi Metro Upgrades Red and Yellow Lines: Easier Commute for Millions

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a significant step towards enhancing the reliability and technological advancement of its oldest and busiest Red and Yellow lines. DMRC has signed a special agreement with Alstom Transport India Limited (ATIL) for this purpose. The Red Line, inaugurated in 2002, and the Yellow Line, launched in 2004, are the Delhi Metro's initial corridors. These lines connect millions of commuters daily across the capital and the National Capital Region (NCR). Given the increasing crowds and technological demands on these lines, they will now be equipped with modern facilities and improved signalling technology.