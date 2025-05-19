Delhi Schools: New SOPs, Strict Action Against False Alarms

Delhi Government Acts in Response to Bomb Threats Delhi schools have faced a series of bomb threats in recent years. In 2024-25, over 200 schools in the capital received bomb threats, which were later found to be false. These incidents not only created fear among students and parents but also became a matter of concern for the administration. In view of this situation, the Delhi government, through the Directorate of Education (DOE), has developed an effective protocol.

Four-Tier Security System Implemented in Schools According to the Delhi government’s protocol, the new SOP adopts a four-tiered strategy for school security: Prevention, Preparedness, Response, and Recovery. The aim is to create a system in schools where children and teachers can immediately and collaboratively defend themselves in an emergency situation. The SOP provides detailed information about the steps to be taken by all schools.

The new SOP issued by the Delhi government states that all schools should install adequate CCTV cameras and ensure their regular monitoring. Furthermore, all schools must prepare an evacuation plan, with specific arrangements for children with disabilities and special needs (CWSN).

Monthly security audits and mock drills will also be conducted in schools. An updated building map should be provided to district authorities and emergency services. The SOP clarifies that all schools must submit a monthly security checklist to their respective District Education Officers to ensure transparency and accountability. This will enhance administrative oversight and the possibility of timely improvements.

Strict Warning Against False Threats The protocol also provides for strict legal action in cases of false threats. It explicitly mentions that legal action will be taken against any student, parent, or school staff who spreads false alarms or threats. The aim is to maintain discipline and the seriousness of security in schools.

The SOP emphasises maintaining constant coordination with emergency services such as the Delhi Police, Fire Service, and Traffic Police. Schools have been instructed to streamline the process of contacting these agencies for a swift response in emergencies.