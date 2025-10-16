Government to Bring Artificial Rain in Delhi Day After Diwali to Combat Pollution

A special Cessna 206H aircraft stationed in Meerut is set to become the protagonist of the artificial rain mission. Under the supervision of IIT Kanpur, this aircraft will induce rain by spraying particles like silver iodide into the clouds. Two experienced pilots with over ten years of flying experience are involved in this mission. Four trial flights have been successfully completed so far. The focus is now on North-West Delhi, where the first rain could occur the day after Diwali or soon thereafter.