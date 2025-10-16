Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

New Delhi

Government to Bring Artificial Rain in Delhi Day After Diwali to Combat Pollution

Artificial Rain: After receiving permission from the Supreme Court to burst green firecrackers in the national capital, the government has geared up to control pollution. Under this, preparations to make it rain in Delhi the day after Diwali have been expedited.

2 min read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Artificial rain day after Diwali in Delhi Rekha Government Cloud seeding weather change

Delhi Prepares for Artificial Rain the Day After Diwali. (Symbolic photo)

Artificial Rain: The Supreme Court has permitted Delhi residents to burst green firecrackers on Diwali, as per the requests of the Central and Delhi governments. However, strict orders are in place to monitor pollution during this period. In light of this, the Delhi government has geared up to control the pollution expected on Diwali. As part of this initiative, artificial rain will be induced using human-made clouds in Delhi the day after Diwali. Permission has been sought from the Meteorological Department for this purpose.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa Provides Information

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Environment Minister in the Delhi government, shared this information. Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "We have obtained permission from the Supreme Court to burst firecrackers on Diwali, keeping in mind the public's happiness. Now, to control the pollution caused by firecrackers, a plan has been prepared to conduct artificial rain in Delhi through cloud seeding. Approval has been sought from the Meteorological Department. As soon as we get the green signal from the Meteorological Department, artificial rain will be carried out in Delhi the day after Diwali."

A special Cessna 206H aircraft stationed in Meerut is set to become the protagonist of the artificial rain mission. Under the supervision of IIT Kanpur, this aircraft will induce rain by spraying particles like silver iodide into the clouds. Two experienced pilots with over ten years of flying experience are involved in this mission. Four trial flights have been successfully completed so far. The focus is now on North-West Delhi, where the first rain could occur the day after Diwali or soon thereafter.

What is Cloud Seeding Technology?

Cloud seeding, or artificial rain, is a scientific technique used to prepare moisture-laden clouds for rainfall. In this process, specific types of particles (such as silver iodide) are introduced into the clouds, which then form ice crystals or water droplets. According to scientists, nimbostratus clouds at an altitude of 500 to 6,000 meters, with more than 50% moisture, are considered most suitable for this process.

Five Trials and Environmental Safety

The Delhi government has planned five trial flights in North-West Delhi to test the success of this technique under different weather conditions. Water samples will also be tested after each rainfall to ensure that the process does not cause any harm to the environment.

This project, costing ₹3.21 crore, received approval in May. An agreement was signed with IIT Kanpur in September, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted permission for trials from October 1 to November 30. However, the plan was postponed for some time due to the monsoon and subsequent unseasonal rains in October. The government is now preparing to launch it soon.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence

Delhi News

Diwali 2025

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 12:29 pm

English News / Delhi / New Delhi / Government to Bring Artificial Rain in Delhi Day After Diwali to Combat Pollution

Big News

View All

New Delhi

Delhi

Trending

Supreme Court May Lift Firecracker Ban for Five Days This Diwali in Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR firecrackers ban
National News

Gold Silver Price Today: Gold Prices Dip on Karwa Chauth, Silver Also Falls; Know Current Rates

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

National News

Delhi Police’s Big Action: Nepali Gangster Killed in Encounter

Nepali Gangster Encounter
National News

How to Check PF Balance: 4 Easy Ways to Check Your PF Account Balance in Seconds

How to Check EPF Balance
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.