Government to Bring Artificial Rain in Delhi Day After Diwali to Combat Pollution

Delhi Prepares for Artificial Rain the Day After Diwali. (Symbolic photo)
Artificial Rain: The Supreme Court has permitted Delhi residents to burst green firecrackers on Diwali, as per the requests of the Central and Delhi governments. However, strict orders are in place to monitor pollution during this period. In light of this, the Delhi government has geared up to control the pollution expected on Diwali. As part of this initiative, artificial rain will be induced using human-made clouds in Delhi the day after Diwali. Permission has been sought from the Meteorological Department for this purpose.
Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the Environment Minister in the Delhi government, shared this information. Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated, "We have obtained permission from the Supreme Court to burst firecrackers on Diwali, keeping in mind the public's happiness. Now, to control the pollution caused by firecrackers, a plan has been prepared to conduct artificial rain in Delhi through cloud seeding. Approval has been sought from the Meteorological Department. As soon as we get the green signal from the Meteorological Department, artificial rain will be carried out in Delhi the day after Diwali."
A special Cessna 206H aircraft stationed in Meerut is set to become the protagonist of the artificial rain mission. Under the supervision of IIT Kanpur, this aircraft will induce rain by spraying particles like silver iodide into the clouds. Two experienced pilots with over ten years of flying experience are involved in this mission. Four trial flights have been successfully completed so far. The focus is now on North-West Delhi, where the first rain could occur the day after Diwali or soon thereafter.
Cloud seeding, or artificial rain, is a scientific technique used to prepare moisture-laden clouds for rainfall. In this process, specific types of particles (such as silver iodide) are introduced into the clouds, which then form ice crystals or water droplets. According to scientists, nimbostratus clouds at an altitude of 500 to 6,000 meters, with more than 50% moisture, are considered most suitable for this process.
The Delhi government has planned five trial flights in North-West Delhi to test the success of this technique under different weather conditions. Water samples will also be tested after each rainfall to ensure that the process does not cause any harm to the environment.
This project, costing ₹3.21 crore, received approval in May. An agreement was signed with IIT Kanpur in September, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted permission for trials from October 1 to November 30. However, the plan was postponed for some time due to the monsoon and subsequent unseasonal rains in October. The government is now preparing to launch it soon.
Big NewsView All
New Delhi
Delhi
Trending