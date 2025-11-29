Delhi Blast Case: Investigation Intensifies, 48 Al-Falah University Staff Face Increased Scrutiny

Image: IANS
It has been quite some time since the terrorist blast outside the Red Fort. Now, the biggest focus in the investigation of this case is on Al-Falah University located in Faridabad. Three members of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist module who were arrested used to work at this university. Apart from the main accused Umar Nabi, two other members of this module are:
Some time ago, the NIA arrested Soayb, a ward boy at the university. He is accused of providing logistic support to Umar Nabi before the attack.
Investigating agencies are now searching for Umar Khalid's potential network from Al-Falah University. Under this, strict instructions have been given to all private hospitals in Delhi to immediately provide a complete list and full records of doctors practicing in Delhi who have obtained MBBS degrees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, and China. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that they suspect Umar's network is much more extensive than the university and efforts are being made to fully map the professional network in the initial stages of the investigation.
Al-Falah University had earlier issued a statement saying that the arrested individuals had no connection with the institution, other than the fact that they were employed there. The university had termed some media reports as baseless and defamatory. The investigation is still ongoing. More staff members will be interrogated in the coming weeks. CCTV footage from the campus is also being closely scrutinised.
