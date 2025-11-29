Delhi Blast Case: Investigation Intensifies, 48 Al-Falah University Staff Face Increased Scrutiny

Investigating agencies are now searching for Umar Khalid's potential network from Al-Falah University. Under this, strict instructions have been given to all private hospitals in Delhi to immediately provide a complete list and full records of doctors practicing in Delhi who have obtained MBBS degrees from Bangladesh, Pakistan, UAE, and China. A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that they suspect Umar's network is much more extensive than the university and efforts are being made to fully map the professional network in the initial stages of the investigation.